FAQs
Who owns Visible?
Visible is owned by Verizon, having been launched by this parent company back in 2018. As a service, it operates as a sub-service on the wider Verizon 5G network - what's commonly referred to as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO, for short). The main difference between Visible and Verizon is that, generally speaking, Visible offers prepaid plans whereas Verizon specializes in post-paid plans (although it does offer prepaid options).
What are the best Visible plans?
Looking for a handy guide to your options at this carrier? Head on over to our main Visible Wireless plans article to see a full breakdown of what's available. In short, you've got two options at the carrier, with a basic unlimited plan coming in at $30 per month, and Visible Plus plan at $45 per month. The basic plan is all you'll need if you just want unlimited data and aren't fussed about getting priority speeds. The Plus plan, on the other hand, will secure you 50GB of data that can't be reduced in speed - particularly handy if your local area is really busy.
Is there a Visible family plan?
Unfortunately not - at least not right now. Visible Wireless used to run a program called Party Pay that enabled any customers on the service to bundle their lines together for discounts, but that's been discontinued now. Will it come back? We're doubtful but the good news is that there are still plenty of ways to save at Visible Wireless.
Does Visible offer a free trial?
Yep - Visible Wireless offers a 15-day no-fuss free trial, which you can use to check out this carrier before you commit. While there are no pesky contracts to sign with Visible Wireless (it's fully prepaid), it's still a great idea to consider the free trial as it's an effective way to check coverage and service speeds in your local area. To try out Visible Wireless, simply navigate to their website's free trial page and initiate the sign-up procedure. Note that this free trial is offered via eSIM so some older devices may not be compatible. Your device will also need to be fully unlocked.
How do I contact Visible customer service?
Visible customer service can be directly contacted via FaceBook messenger, Twitter, or via the form on their website. Note that Visible does not operate a traditional call center so there's no associated 800 number to dial if you have an issue - messages are answered 24/7 however. If you think your issue may be solved via simpler means, you can also find a useful help center at the Visible site with answers to common issues. There's also a community forum where you can post issues and receive help from not only staff members, but also other Visible Wireless customers.
Hints and tips
Get a referral: The easiest and quickest way to get a discount as a new customer - get an existing Visible Wireless member to refer you! This feature is available after signing into your member's account, where you'll find an option to generate a "Bring a Friend code". This code can be shared with multiple people and will earn both the existing and new customer a $20 discount on their next month.
Only pay for what you need: This one may sound obvious but it's the golden rule with any prepaid carrier like Visible Wireless. Make sure you're not paying for more than you need! For example, the Visible Plus plan is absolutely fantastic if you're a power user who really needs that priority data but most users will find the basic plan more than enough for their needs. While it's subject to slower speeds when the local area is busy, it's a whopping $15 cheaper than the Plus plan - and it's still completely unlimited.
Buy a pre-owned device: The Visible website has a few options for pre-owned (or pre-loved, if you prefer) devices. These are usually older iPhones from a few generations back but they can be a decent option if you want a device on the cheap. They're usually only a few hundred bucks at most and have all been fully tested and confirmed to be 100% in working order.
Use the Visible Upgrade Program: Alternatively, buy a new device via Visible and opt-in for the upgrade program. This option is open to all customers who purchase a device using the Affirm financing program and enables the carrier to effectively pay off 50% of your device's value when it's time to upgrade to the next iteration. This option is only for the committed but it's a great way to save on the latest flagships if you want the shiniest new devices.
How to use Visible promo codes
1) Find an eligible Visible Promo code on this page, click on the green button to open a popup, and then copy the relevant code.
2) Navigate to Visible via the link, add an eligible product or plan to your shopping cart, then navigate through to your cart using the icon on the top right of your page.
3) Look for a field entitled ""Promotions and Referrals", paste your code into this entry and click apply.
About Visible
Visible by Verizon (previously Visible Wireless) is an American prepaid carrier owned and operated by Verizon. Launched back in 2018, the brand specializes in no-strings-attached unlimited data plans at affordable prices. Visibile operates a basic unlimited plan tier for just $30 per month and a premium Visible Plus tier for $45 per month. Both are exceptionally priced, eligible for extra savings (via promo codes), and collectively offer some of the best prepaid plans on the market for those on a budget. In addition to exceptional cheap cell phone plans, Visible also offers a wide range of the latest smartphones via its web store. Stocking Apple, Samsung, and Google devices, you'll be able to pick up a device directly from Visible to pair with your brand-new unlimited prepaid plan. This page will show you the latest Visible promo codes to help you get the best price on your next handset or plan.
