Xfinity Mobile promo codes for October 2023

FAQs

What plans does Xfinity Mobile offer? Xfinity has two main categories for its plans: Unlimited or By The Gig. Unlimited plan prices are based on the number of lines you have under your account. You also get discounted rates based on the number of lines. For example, one line for the Unlimited Plus plan currently costs $55/month. Meanwhile, By The Gig includes however many lines you want, but they need to share a set number of gigabytes. The number of gigabytes of data ranges from 1GB to 10GB. Xfinity provides pricing info and comparisons directly on its website.

Does Xfinity Mobile include international service? No, Xfinity Mobile doesn’t automatically include international service. You need to pay extra to add international service to your plan. Prices also differ depending on the country for which you need international service. For example, you can pay a flat $10 rate for the Global Travel Pass for each day that you’re in Japan if you want unlimited texts, calls, and data. You can check the rates for the particular country using the global rates calculator on the Xfinity website.

Does Xfinity Mobile need Xfinity Internet? Yes, Xfinity Mobile and Internet are a packaged deal. You can have Xfinity Internet without Mobile, but you can’t have Xfinity Mobile without internet.

Does Xfinity Mobile support esims? Yes, Xfinity Mobile supports esims. You can learn more about how to activate your esim and which phones support esims online at the Xfinity Mobile website.

What is the Xfinity Mobile customer service number? Xfinity encourages customers to visit the self-help portal before contacting a representative. If you’ve reached that point, it’d be best to contact 1-800-XFINITY (1-800-934-6489) to reach them directly.

Hints and Tips

Browse Xfinity deals: Xfinity has more than one deals section that shows its current mobile promotions. Deals could include free upgrades with trade-ins, discounts on the latest phone models, more data under special conditions, and more.

Sign up for Xfinity emails: Xfinity Mobile has a prompt at the bottom of its pages asking users to sign up for emails. You can enter your email address and zip code to receive news about the latest deals. That way, you don’t need to visit the Xfinity website to find out about new promotions.

Use the Xfinity referral program: Xfinity’s Refer-A-Friend program rewards you with up to $175 per friend that you successfully refer, depending on how many services and what kind of services your referee signs up for. You can earn $150 for new customers who sign up for more than two services and an extra $25 for switching new and existing customers over to Xfinity Mobile. Each person has a limit of $500 in Visa Prepaid Cards that they can earn through the referral program every year. Your friend will receive up to $100 from your referrals.

Use the Affordable Connectivity Program: Xfinity offers an Affordable Connectivity Program that can save you up to $30 a month on internet and mobile services and sometimes even give them to you for free. You can qualify for the program in one of two ways: If your income falls below the national poverty level or if you’re participating in federal assistance programs like SNAP/EBT, Medicaid, or Lifeline. Xfinity lists the full income requirements and eligible federal programs on its ACP information page.

Enroll in auto-pay and paperless billing: Xfinity offers up to $10 off your monthly bill if you enroll in auto-pay and paperless billing. You need both to activate the discount, which differs depending on the payment method. Choosing to pay directly from your bank account gives you the full $10 off. Alternatively, you can get $5 off with a debit or credit card payment if you’re unable to connect a checking or savings account. These discounts apply to your full bill from Xfinity, not just one service like Xfinity Internet.

Make use of the Xfinity student discount: Students can get Xfinity internet for as little as $25 a month. You just need to verify your enrollment status as a part-time or full-time student and make sure your school qualifies as an eligible institution. Xfinity pushes its student internet deal the most, but it also occasionally offers other exclusive deals. Your on-campus housing might also qualify for Xfinity on Campus.