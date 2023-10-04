Verizon promo codes for October 2023
FAQs
Is Verizon a good network?
Verizon offers excellent coverage across the US along with customizable plans to ensure you get what you need most. However, it can be more expensive than some rivals which can be less appealing depending on the region you live in. It's worth checking the coverage map to see what options are available for you, as well as consulting Verizon plans to see what suits your needs.
Can you buy something from Verizon without a mobile plan?
Yes, there's no need to commit to either a contract plan or a prepaid option as Verizon also sells phones with a one-time payment. If you solely want to buy a phone, you can do so without needing to be assigned a new cell phone number or commit to a new deal with Verizon.
Is it safe to buy a used phone from Verizon?
Verizon sells what it refers to as certified pre-owned phones. These are pre-owned devices that have usually been returned within the returns window due to customers changing their minds. Each phone has gone through a certification process and has been fully inspected to ensure it works properly. The refurbishment process may involve repairs to bring it back up to good quality. In all cases, Verizon-certified pre-owned devices are assigned a grade according to their cosmetic condition with some having scratches or dings due to past use.
Does Verizon have a free trial?
If you have an eSIM-compatible smartphone, you can try out Verizon for free for 30 days with no obligation. Sign up by scanning a QR code on the Verizon site to start the free trial. You keep your current phone number and carrier service, but will also be able to see if the Verizon coverage works well for wherever you may visit. There's no commitment required and you have full access to Verizon's 5G network.
How do I contact Verizon?
If you need to contact Verizon, you can do so by logging into the Contact Us section of its site for FAQs and other queries. From there, you can discuss a query with its web chat department. You can also ask for Verizon to call you by signing into your current Verizon account. If you prefer to call Verizon directly, that's also possible by calling 800-922-0204. The customer service line is open between 8AM and 7PM Monday to Saturday and 8AM to 5PM on Sundays. The website will also tell you how long the estimated wait time is before you dial.
Hints and Tips
Use Verizon's BYOD deals: Verizon offers a trade-in service that it calls Bring Your Own Device. By trading in a phone, you can save up to $540 on select plans depending on the device you have to trade in. The newer the device, the bigger the discount. Verizon accepts phones, tablets, smartwatches and laptops so there are quite a few options on how you can save by trading in a device you no longer use or plan on replacing.
Look for bundle deals: Verizon sometimes has bundle deals such as the option to buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 with other Samsung devices included like a smartwatch or tablet. See what's available and how it can suit your needs. Not everything will be essential for all people, but it's worth seeing what's out there to get even more savings.
Buy pre-owned: Verizon's certified pre-owned scheme can save you a lot of money on a phone. By buying a preowned device, you can avoid paying anything upfront for select models while also being able to sign up for a cheaper contract plan.
Buy accessory bundles when on sale: Verizon doesn't just discount phones - it also has sales on accessories. See how you could save by bundling together cases with chargers and other key phone devices. It's easy to overlook Verizon as a viable option for those smaller things you need in your life.
Check out the Free Cell Phones section: No one likes to pay upfront for a device which is why Verizon has a free cell phones section. Here, you can buy a new phone without paying anything upfront. You simply pay the monthly fee tied into the plan you've agreed to.
How to use Verizon promo codes
1) Find the Verizon coupon code you want to use from the list above.
2) Go to the Verizon site and find the phone or smartwatch you're planning on buying.
3) Choose the color, storage, and other options you may wish to pick such as whether you're buying solely the phone or signing up for a new line.
4) Click "Next Steps" then confirm your location.
5) Choose the plan you want to sign up for, along with any device protection, before clicking "Continue to Cart".
6) Once you're at the shopping cart, click "Apply promo code" under Order Summary.
7) Paste the promo code into the box then click "Apply" to apply the discount to your purchase.
8) Continue the process to complete your purchase.
About Verizon
Verizon is an American telecommunications conglomerate. Formed in 1984 as Bell Atlantic, it was renamed to Verizon in 2000 after numerous acquisitions within the same field. In 2015, it acquired AOL followed by buying Yahoo Inc in 2017. The Verizon mobile network is the second largest wireless carrier in the United States with over 143 million subscribers. The company also sells accessories and other equipment for phones and PCs. The company's headquarters are based in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, with current CEO, Hans Vestberg, at the helm. Its 5G Ultra Wideband network covers 200 million people across the US making it a reliable bet for many users wishing to adopt 5G for their phones. There are regular Verizon deals and the network stocks many of the best phones and offers contract plans as well as prepaid solutions. On this page, you'll find the latest Verizon promo codes to help you save on your next order.
