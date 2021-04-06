The best Visible cell phones for April 2021

If you're looking for some recommendations for the best Visible cell phones to pair with this great prepaid carrier then you've landed on the right page. Even though the right device for you will depend on a range of factors, we've weighed in with some notable cell phones right here - many of which we've personally reviewed.

Like most carriers, the best Visible cell phones feature options for both iPhones and Android devices, as well as plenty of excellent budget options too. In general, you'll probably want to take the dive and get yourself a 5G-compatible phone if possible as Visible wireless plans make full use of that speedy connection where applicable.

Running on its parent Verizon's network, Visible offers some of the best coverage around right now - with 99 percent coverage nationwide for 4G LTE connectivity. Verizon's 5G network is also rapidly expanding, with 2,700 cities already covered for those speedy 200Mb 5G speeds that Visible offers up as part of its one-size-fits-all unlimited data plan.

While the options to purchase Visible phones on the site are plentiful, you also have the option to bring your own, although it's worth noting not all phones are compatible and you might miss out on the best Visible deals too. We're covering this particular topic in its own section at the bottom of the page - along with all the benefits and drawbacks of going down this particular route.

So, just below you'll find our guide to the best Visible phones this month. If you'd like to see more excellent content, we also recommend seeing our main best phones page, alongside this week's best cell phone deals too if you're looking to save big time.

The best Visible phones: iPhones

1. iPhone 12 Pro The best iPhone for most people Specifications Weight: 189g Dimensions: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.4 mm OS: iOS 14 Screen size: 6.1-inch Resolution: 1170 x 2532 CPU: A14 Bionic RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 2,815mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 12MP Reasons to buy + Triple cameras + 5G speeds + Superb design and build Reasons to avoid - Expensive without a trade-in

The iPhone 12 Pro is quite simply the best cell phone that Apple has made so far. Yes the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini are great too and save you a few bucks, but if you want the best of the best then you've got to go Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro gets you all the speed of that new A14 Bionic chip and the mighty 6.1-inch OLED display but you also get a super powerful triple lens rear camera. For photography fans that want the very best result, this is where you'll find it.

Read more in our iPhone 12 Pro review.

2. iPhone SE The best affordable iPhone Specifications Weight: 148g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 4.7-inch Resolution: 750 x 1334 CPU: A13 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Battery: 1,821mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP Reasons to buy + Easy to hold + Often free at Verizon with plan + Solid camera Reasons to avoid - Battery life performance - Not Full HD display

At the other end of the iPhone spectrum is the iPhone SE (2020) which has been refreshed to offer the high-speed innards of the newer models, with that A13 Bionic chip, only in the more classic body design. That means you still get a powerful iPhone but without the usual steep price tag you'd expect from Apple. The display on that 4.7-inch display might not stand up to the latest models on quality, but for a does-the-job iPhone, this is a great option that will stay relevant and capable for years to come.

Read more in our iPhone SE (2020) review.

3. iPhone 12 mini Alternative compact iPhone pick Specifications Weight: 135g Dimensions: 131.5mm x 64.2mm x 7.4mm OS: iOS 14 Screen size: 5.4-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2340 CPU: A14 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 2,227mAh Rear camera: 12MP+12MP Front camera: 12MP Reasons to buy + Beautiful design + Ideal size + Dual cameras Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - Still quite pricey without trade-in

The iPhone 12 mini is a great entry from Apple for anyone that wants all the latest features and design wonders of the iPhone 12, only with a more pocket and single hand-friendly size. As such you get a still very capable 5.4-inch display, only crammed edge-to-edge into that new metal frame design meaning a stronger phone, a more waterproof phone as well as a very powerful cell with that latest A14 Bionic chip. The dual rear cameras are the full-powered versions found on the iPhone 12. Aside from a smaller battery here, there really aren't many sacrifices for the space and price saving.

Read more in our iPhone 12 Mini review.

The best Visible phones: Android

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 The best Android phone at Visible Specifications Release date: January 2021 Weight: 169g Dimensions: 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.2-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + Great camera + Lower priced than previous entries Reasons to avoid - No microSD support

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the best Android Visible cell phone for most users right now - with a balance of internal power, price, and a great camera system to boot. While you can opt to go for the slightly larger Galaxy S21 Plus at Visible for $41/mo, it's essentially just a slightly larger version of the standard device (which has the same camera and Snapdragon 888 processor). Another strong choice here is the Google Pixel 5 for $29/mo - which while slightly cheaper and featuring a great camera system in its own right, does have a weaker processor and is only capable of capturing 4K video - unlike the 8K the Galaxy S21 is capable of.

Read more in our Samsung Galaxy S21 review.

2. Google Pixel 4a 5G The best budget Android option Specifications Release date: November 2020 Weight: 168g Dimensions: 153.9mm x 74mm x 8.2mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.2-inch Resolution: 2340 x 1080 CPU: Snapdragon 765G RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3,885mAh Rear camera: 16MP + 12.2MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + 5G on a budget + Pure Android OS + Good battery for a Pixel Reasons to avoid - Not that speedy - Plastic chassis

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is a super affordable way to get a decent Android phone without spending too much. Since this is Google it means you get all the latest software updates first. It also means the camera uses smart AI processing to get you some stunning end results that make a point and shoot photo look like it's been worked on by a pro. Battery life could be better and this doesn't feel as premium as some models, but then this is a lot cheaper. The inclusion of 5G makes you future proof for the best network speeds too.

Read more in our Google Pixel 4a 5G review.

3. Moto G Power Cheap but still great Specifications Weight: 197g Dimensions: 156 x 75.8 x 9.6mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.4-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2300 CPU: Snapdragon 665 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 16MP + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Massive screen + Triple rear cameras + Huge 5,000 mAh battery Reasons to avoid - Average performance - Not a "popular choice"

The Moto G Power is a super affordable yet amazingly powered smartphone that offers a battery life like few others. Packing in a whopping 5,000 mAh battery this is not only an all day phone but can go even longer. Sure it's not the most premium build quality but with a quad camera on the rear, a mighty 6.4-inch and high-res screen and the latest Android operating system, this is a powerful package for the price.

Read more in our Moto G Power review.

The best Visible phones: BYOD

If you've already got the phone that's keeping you happy and the idea of something new doesn't appeal, then that's fine too. Visible lets you bring your own phone and, presuming it's compatible with the network, you can switch across quickly and easily using a new SIM. But there are more benefits to this option.

If you do want to try this then be sure to check your phone will work with Visible. The network is CDMA only, so your phone will need to be compatible. You can check this using the Visible compatibility checker.

Here are the pros and cons of bringing your own phone to Visible.

Pros

Get your first month for $25, plus $100 on Visible.

Keep your same phone number and contacts

Avoid upgrading for no reason

Cons

Not all phones are compatible

You may have to pay to get your phone unlocked

You won't get any new phone benefits

So if you want to save a few bucks by going with a clearly priced network like Visible, this could be a great way to do it. You still get high-speed 5G coverage and can enjoy benefits like wide US coverage thanks to the parent Verizon network this operates on.

Keep in mind, even without a new phone, the Visible wireless plans all include unlimited data, minutes and text, 5G speeds nationally, free calling and texting to Mexico and Canada, mobile hotspot with unlimited data to one device (5mbps), party Pay savings and WiFi calling.

Still not convinced? Perhaps you'd like to see what the competition is offering, also recommend is our guide to the best Mint Mobile phones this month.