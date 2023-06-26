Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals 2023: what to expect
Look out for deals on Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more
This year's Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals are almost upon us. The retailer usually features a strong selection of offers from major brands such as Apple, Garmin and Fitbit - and we've previously seen a few down to their cheapest ever prices.
Once Prime Day gets underway we'll bring you all the lowest prices on the best smartwatches at Amazon and any other retailers that choose to get involved during the sale period.
If you're looking for more than smartwatches in the sale, then do check out our main Amazon Prime Day for all of the best early deals so far, what other offers we expect to see and some of our top tips to make the most of Amazon's members-only event.
Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals: FAQs
When will Prime Day smartwatch deals be available?
Amazon has now confirmed that Prime Day will take place on July 11 - 12, so that's when the majority of this year's smartwatch deals will launch. We'll be here to share them as soon as the first ones go live, as well as any early deals that we think are worth considering.
The retailer does have a few early offers live already, but these are limited to Amazon's own range of devices and services.
Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?
You must be an Amazon Prime member for access to this year's deals during Amazon Prime Day. Non-subscribers will be able to see the offers but not complete a purchase.
So, if you spot anything you want to buy, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get access to all the Prime-exclusive deals. This is restricted to brand new members only, though, so if you've already been a subscriber in the past then you will have to pay.
Amazon Prime currently costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month, or you can pick up a one-year membership for $139 / £95.
Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial
If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.
Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals: our predictions
We're looking forward to considerable discounts on many of the most popular smartwatch models this Prime Day. We've seen major manufacturers such as Apple, Garmin and Fitbit all represented in previous sales, so there's a strong likelihood that they will all be back for 2023.
Now that the latest Apple Watch 8 has been available for almost a year, we're expecting some good deals on it this July. We've seen some models stuck at previous record lows over the last few weeks, so maybe now's the time that it will drop even further.
For the more budget-conscious, there should be offers on the more affordable Apple Watch SE and Fitbit Versa 4. Both are good choices if you just need a smartwatch or fitness tracker to cover the basics and should be available for around $200 / £200.
Last year's best deals in the US
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
$279 $219.99 at Amazon
Save $50 – The Apple Watch SE is our favorite budget smartwatch and it's now reduced to $219 at Amazon. Even though Prime Day is over now, this is actually the lowest price yet on this model. It's simply a fantastic price for a feature-packed smartwatch if you don't need all the advanced options in the Apple Watch 7. This cheaper version includes the basics, such as a sleep monitor, activity tracker, voice control, GPS and a heart rate monitor.
Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399 $319 at Amazon
Save $60 - The Apple Watch 7 went for as low as $279 over Prime Day so you may want to hold off on this particular deal, even though it's discounted. Still, definitely consider this model if you want the best smartwatch from the brand. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display and faster charging compared to other models, as well as advanced ECG and blood oxygen monitors, alongside the usual sleep and fitness features.
Fitbit Luxe:
$129.95 $99.95 at Amazon
Save $30 - Get 23% off Fitbit's most stylish fitness tracker. Most of the features of the slightly more premium Fitbit Charge 5 make it here, and with the reduced price and jewellery-inspired look and bands, for our money, the Luxe is a better lifestyle fitness tracker at this price.
Garmin Forerunner 945:
$599.99 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $250 - This is the cheapest this watch has ever been. Until the 955 took its crown, this was Garmin's best Forerunner ever, and we were expecting a deal on this watch, which continues to be a barnstorming Garmin at this price point. If you're a runner, you'll want one.
Last year's best deals in the UK
Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
£369 £309 at Amazon
Save £60 – Here's the cheapest Apple Watch 7 in the UK today. It was £10 less over a month ago but this is the lowest price since that previous discount. The Apple Watch 7 boasts a larger screen compared to the Series 6 and comes with all the fitness and activity tracking features you'd expect from a high-end smartwatch. This includes a sleep monitor, GPS, heart rate monitor, ECG and blood-oxygen sensor.
Fitbit Charge 5
£169.99 £116.99 at Amazon
Save £53 - money off one of the best trackers in Fitbit's stable. The Fitbit Charge 5 is packed with features, from built-in GPS and Fitbit's new Daily Readiness score to stress management tools and electrocardiogram functionality. A 7-day battery and fast charging means you can strap it on and forget.
Fitbit Versa 2
£199.99 £79.99 at Amazon
Save £120 - 60% off a Fitbit Versa watch? Even though the Versa 2 has been supplanted by the Versa 3, the fact this is the same price as the Fitbit Inspire 2, and does far more, makes this Fitbit Versa 2 deal a real treat. A great way to get your first Fitbit for less.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.