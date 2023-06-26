Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals 2023: what to expect

This year's Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals are almost upon us. The retailer usually features a strong selection of offers from major brands such as Apple, Garmin and Fitbit - and we've previously seen a few down to their cheapest ever prices.

Once Prime Day gets underway we'll bring you all the lowest prices on the best smartwatches at Amazon and any other retailers that choose to get involved during the sale period.

Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals: FAQs

When will Prime Day smartwatch deals be available?

Amazon has now confirmed that Prime Day will take place on July 11 - 12, so that's when the majority of this year's smartwatch deals will launch. We'll be here to share them as soon as the first ones go live, as well as any early deals that we think are worth considering.

The retailer does have a few early offers live already, but these are limited to Amazon's own range of devices and services.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

You must be an Amazon Prime member for access to this year's deals during Amazon Prime Day. Non-subscribers will be able to see the offers but not complete a purchase.

So, if you spot anything you want to buy, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get access to all the Prime-exclusive deals. This is restricted to brand new members only, though, so if you've already been a subscriber in the past then you will have to pay.

Amazon Prime currently costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month, or you can pick up a one-year membership for $139 / £95.

Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals: our predictions

We're looking forward to considerable discounts on many of the most popular smartwatch models this Prime Day. We've seen major manufacturers such as Apple, Garmin and Fitbit all represented in previous sales, so there's a strong likelihood that they will all be back for 2023.

Now that the latest Apple Watch 8 has been available for almost a year, we're expecting some good deals on it this July. We've seen some models stuck at previous record lows over the last few weeks, so maybe now's the time that it will drop even further.

For the more budget-conscious, there should be offers on the more affordable Apple Watch SE and Fitbit Versa 4. Both are good choices if you just need a smartwatch or fitness tracker to cover the basics and should be available for around $200 / £200.

