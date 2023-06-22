Prime Day Apple deals 2023: date and deals you can expect

Prime Day Apple deals will be here before you know it, with record-low prices on some of Apple's best-selling devices. To help you find all the best offers in one place, we've created this guide with everything you need to know about this year's Prime Day Apple deals event, such as the date, offers to expect, and who can shop for Amazon's two-day sale.



The 2023 Prime Day deals event date has been officially announced and will take place on July 11 and 12. That means there's plenty of time to prepare for this year's sale, so you can snag your most coveted Apple device at a record-low price.



Prime Day Apple deals are some of the most popular offers, thanks to best-ever offers on AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, Macbooks, and more. In this guide, we cover what deals we can expect at this year's sale, plus when offers will become available, and taking a look back at last year's discounts.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: FAQs

When will Amazon Prime Day Apple deals be available?

Amazon has officially announced that its 2023 Prime Day sale will take place from Tuesday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 12.



While we expect to see the best Prime Day Apple deals during the Amazon's official two-day sale, the retailer is releasing early offers and we'll update this page with any discounts on Apple devices.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

To shop early deals and Amazon's official Prime Day sale, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership. Luckily, Amazon offers a free 30-day free trial that you can sign up for, so you can shop early deals now and Amazon's upcoming two-day sale.



Thanks to the popularity of Amazon's Prime Day sale, other retailers, like Best Buy and Walmart in the US, have joined in on the fun by launching competing sales that don't require a membership. In the past, we've seen impressive Apple offers that are often price matched from Amazon's Prime Day sale, so it's definitely worth checking out.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: what to expect

So what Prime Day Apple deals can we expect at the 2023 sale? Prime Day Apple deals always bring the lowest-ever prices on several of Apple's best-selling devices, focusing on Apple's latest gadgets, including AirPods Pro 2, the Apple Watch 8, and the 15-inch MacBook Air. We expect to see new record-low prices on these items, but you'll have to act fast, as Prime Day Apple deals are typically the most popular offers that sell out before the sale ends.



The Prime Day deals event is also a great opportunity to score huge discounts on some of Apple's older model devices, like the AirPods 2 and 3, the first-generation Apple Watch SE, and the M1 MacBook Air and Pro. Last year we were disappointed in Prime Day's iPad deals, so we're hoping this year, the retailer will offer impressive discounts on the 2022 iPad and the lowest price yet on the 10.2-inch iPad.



Last year's Prime Day Apple deals in the US

AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $79 – Amazon's Prime Day deal on Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds has stuck around this week - which is great news if you didn't pick some up over the event. This isn't quite the lowest they've ever been – they dropped to $159 last Black Friday – but it's as cheap as they've ever been otherwise. A great deal.

AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): $179 $169.99 at Walmart

Save $15 – These aren't much of a deal, but this price at Walmart is the best we've found so far over Prime Day for the latest AirPods. Compared to the cheapest version, they give you better audio quality, Spatial Audio and more battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – The Apple Watch SE is our favorite budget smartwatch and it's now reduced to $219 at Amazon. Even though Prime Day is over now, this is actually the lowest price yet on this model. It's simply a fantastic price for a feature-packed smartwatch if you don't need all the advanced options in the Apple Watch 7. This cheaper version includes the basics, such as a sleep monitor, activity tracker, voice control, GPS and a heart rate monitor.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $319 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Apple Watch 7 went for as low as $279 over Prime Day so you may want to hold off on this particular deal, even though it's discounted. Still, definitely consider this model if you want the best smartwatch from the brand. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display and faster charging compared to other models, as well as advanced ECG and blood oxygen monitors, alongside the usual sleep and fitness features.

Apple iPad Air M1 2022 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): $599 $559 at Amazon

Save $40 - The latest Apple tablet in the range, the iPad Air 2022 straddles the middle ground between the more basic 10.2-inch iPad and the super-premium iPad Pro range. With a super speedy Apple M1 chip under the hood and a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, it's up there with the best tablets money can buy right now without completely breaking the bank. Today's price at Amazon is actually the cheapest we've seen so far and better still - it's available on all colors.

Apple iPhone 13: save up to $700 with a trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's iPhone deals on the 13-series rely on good old-fashioned trade-in rebates this week - a common sight at the carrier. Hand over an older device and pick up an iPhone 13 on a new unlimited data line and you'll get up to $700 off the device - enough to cover the entire cost of the phone. Note, the iPhone 13 is currently on backorder but you can still put your order in. New customers will also get an additional $200 gift card as a welcome bonus this week. See this same deal on the iPhone 13 mini here.

Last year's Prime Day Apple deals in the UK

Apple AirPods Pro £239 £179 at Amazon

Save £60 – Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds are still up there with the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to balancing features, noise-blocking skills, sound quality, and comfort. This is a good price compared to normal, though they have dropped as low as £170 for short periods in recent months.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen £109 £99 at Argos

Save £10 – This doesn't look like much of a saving on its face, but it's actually the joint-lowest price that these earbuds have ever been, so if you want to know you're paying the least possible (at least, so far) then this is it.

AirPods 3rd Gen (latest version): £169 £149 at Amazon

Save £20 – This is the best deal we've found on AirPods 3rd Gen (Apple's latest version of its earbuds that don't have the noise cancellation you get in AirPods Pro) in the UK this Prime Day, but it's not much of a blockbuster. In recent months, these have dropped a few times to £145 or even £135, so it may be worth hanging on.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): £369 £309 at Amazon

Save £60 – Here's the cheapest Apple Watch 7 in the UK today. It was £10 less over a month ago but this is the lowest price since that previous discount. The Apple Watch 7 boasts a larger screen compared to the Series 6 and comes with all the fitness and activity tracking features you'd expect from a high-end smartwatch. This includes a sleep monitor, GPS, heart rate monitor, ECG and blood-oxygen sensor.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £269 £239 at Amazon

Save £30 – The more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is now £30 off at Amazon today, even though Prime Day has passed. This equals the lowest price we've seen it on sale for, which means it's unlikely to drop lower than this during the sales.

Apple iPad Air 2020 (256GB): £669 £569 at Amazon

Save £100 - Sure, there's a new model for 2022 but the older 2020 iPad Air is still a great buy. The main takeaway from our iPad Air 4 review was that this was the best tablet Apple offered at the time and although it's been replaced by the 2022 model, it's still an undeniable powerhouse that equipped to handle most users' needs for years to come.

Apple iPad Mini 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB): £479 £459 at Amazon

Save £20 - Amazon's Prime Day deal on the latest iPad mini is a match for the record-low price in the UK, although it's not a rare deal by any stretch of the imagination. This price is still available today, and since it didn't fall any further over Prime Day, is a fairly good buy still. Note, its only the grey and starlight colors that are available in this price today, although the other two aren't far off.

Apple iPhone 13 (2021): From £779 £729 at Amazon

Save from £50: Amazon has savings on the several unlocked configurations of the latest iPhone. The entry 128GB configuration is reduced to £729 and the 256G is reduced by £60 to £819.