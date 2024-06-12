Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals 2024: when they start and what to expect

Amazon Prime Day isn't typically known for iPhone deals, but if you're willing to cast your net a little, there could be some decent promotions in the upcoming sales. Generally speaking, Amazon doesn't stock iPhones in the US outside of a few rare cases, but there are plenty of options elsewhere that are likely to have deals over Prime Day.

We'll be using this page to round up all the best iPhone deals over Prime Day, including Amazon and other retailers. Right now, Amazon hasn't officially announced Prime Day 2024, so it's a little too early for recommendations, but don't hesitate to bookmark this page, as we're expecting news soon.

In the meantime, you can check out everything you need to know about Prime Day iPhone deals in both the US and UK, just down below. Also, don't forget to head on over to our main Amazon Prime Day hub page where we'll be rounding up all the best deals on everything from TVs to air fryers.

Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals: FAQ

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

We don't know yet - Amazon hasn't officially announced when this year's Prime Day will take place in 2024. That said, the summer sale has taken place in mid-July every year since its exception, so it's almost certain that this year's Prime Day is just around the corner now. Once we receive official notice from Amazon, we'll be sure to update this page with more details.

Is Prime Day actually good for iPhone deals?

Overall, Prime Day isn't one of the biggest calendar dates of the year for iPhone deals - namely because Amazon itself doesn't stock new unlocked devices in the US. The retailer only has renewed devices and devices specifically locked to certain prepaid carriers, so big price cuts are generally not expected.

That said, we may see good Prime Day-adjacent deals at other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Verizon, AT&T, and other major carriers. Prime Day is a Black Friday event in July in all but name now, so other retailers sometimes have good stuff to check out.

Over in the UK, the outlook for official Prime Day iPhone deals at Amazon is much better. In this territory Amazon actually stocks unlocked new iPhones so there's always potential for upfront price cuts. Overall, the deals don't tend to be as good as those that are available on Android devices, but you can often save anywhere between £50 and £150 depending on the model.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Yes and no. In the US, we're not expecting Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals to depart drastically from the usual iPhone deals at the retailer. Since Amazon US only sells prepaid and renewed devices, we don't expect these deals to be exclusive to Prime members only. Over in the UK you may need an account, however, as Amazon UK sells unlocked brand-new devices.

If you're not already signed up for Amazon Prime, then we'd definitely recommend checking out the 30-day free trial as not only will it get you unlimited access to all of this year's exclusive Prime deals, but also streaming perks and free delivery.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals: last year's deals

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: free with new unlimited line, plus $200 off iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Calling it here – this is the best cell phone deal going right now at Verizon. Not only is the carrier offering the relatively new iPhone 14 Plus for free with an unlimited data plan, but you don't need the usual trade-in to be eligible here, just a new line. On top of the massive device saving here, Verizon customers can also bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month as well as get an additional $200 saving on an iPad. Great savings, but it's worth noting you will need a separate cellular line for these accessories, so bear that in mind. Switchers will also get an additional $200 gift card.