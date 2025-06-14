Amazon has a massive sale on Apple devices – AirPods, iPads and MacBooks from $99

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024):

was $1,199

now $1,049 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.