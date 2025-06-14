Amazon has a massive sale on Apple devices – AirPods, iPads and MacBooks from $99
Record-low prices on Apple's best-selling tech gadgets
Amazon has quietly surprised us with a massive sale on some of Apple's best-selling devices. The retailer has record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch, with deals starting at just $99.
As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through Amazon's Apple sale and hand-picked today's stand-out deals. While we're in between holiday sales, today's Apple deals are extremely impressive, with best-ever offers on Apple's latest and greatest devices.
Apple's all-new AirPods 4 are on sale for $99, which is a record-low price and the cheapest Apple earbuds you can find. The latest entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for $299, marking another record-low price, and the iPad mini is now at its lowest price yet, $399.
Other deals include the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for $299, another record-low, and the powerful MacBook Air M4 on sale for $1,049.
Shop more of Amazon's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. Today's sale allows you to score a record-low price right now and avoid the madness of upcoming holiday sales, like Amazon Prime Day.
Apple sale at Amazon: today's 8 best deals
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $22.98. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also buy an Apple AirTag four-pack for $74.99
The best Apple deal from Amazon's sale is the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for 99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
Amazon's sale has the best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch features upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display.
This is another incredible Apple deal from Amazon – the latest entry-level tablet on sale for its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it features the powerful A16 chipset, making it an excellent choice for everyday tasks such as browsing, shopping, and watching content.
There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip provides an incredible level of power alongside an 8.3-inch display that looks simply stunning. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Amazon's Apple sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.
