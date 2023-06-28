Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals 2023: what to expect

This year's Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals are almost here with the online retailer's annual members-only sale set to begin on July 11. We're here to help you get prepared for the deals event with a handy guide on what you should expect when the sale starts.

When the deals start rolling out be sure to check back here as we'll be highlighting our favorite deals from the event that could you save on some of the best vacuum cleaners and best robot vacuums out there.

Read on for more details about what we think this year's Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals will have in store (based on what we saw last year) and check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for more details about all the deals we might see this year.

Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals: FAQ

(Image credit: 123RF)

When will the Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals be available? This year Prime Day 2023 is taking place on July 11 and July 12. So if you're after a Prime Day vacuum cleaner deal you should hunt for one during these two days. Some early deals may appear before July 11 (and the deals may hang around for a while after July 12), but for the best selection and prices you typically want to shop during Prime Day itself.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals? Yes, to access the Amazon Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't already a member you can sign up before or even during the event to take advantage of the exclusive sale.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals: What to expect

Amazon boasts a wide array of vacuum cleaners, and during Prime Day you should expect to see deals on cordless, upright, and robot vacuums which will take 30 to 50%-off the full price.

Unfortunately, those of you after a Dyson vacuum cleaner are likely to be out of luck. It's not impossible that a Dyson deal or two will appear during Prime Day, but last year there wasn't anything worth your time – so expect this year's deals to be disappointing on the Dyson front too.

As for the brands you should be on the lookout for, Hoover, Shark, and Eufy will probably have some solid offers. Samsung also had a great Prime Day deal last year on its Jet vacuums, though even with a nearly 30% discount it was still $460, meaning it won't be everyone's top pick.

Last year's best Prime Day vacuum deals

To get an idea of what Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals might look like in 2023, here's a selection of our favorite offers from last year's sales. We can't guarantee we'll see the exact same discounts, but we wouldn't be surprised if some similar offers return.

Last year’s best deals: US

Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless stick vacuum CS bundle: $649 $460 at Amazon

29% off - A good chunk has been slashed from the list price of several Samsung Jet vacuums this Black Friday, and one of our top picks is the Jet 75 Complete. With intense suction power, this long-reaching and slick cordless stick vacuum packs a punch - plus, it comes with a self-cleaning station that empties the dust bin for you. Bliss.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity: $299.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - Best known for its smart home devices, Eufy has also entered the floorcare market with its HomeVac line. The HomeVac S11 Infinity is the brand’s top-of-the-range cordless stick vacuum, which we scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review for its affordability, and multiple suction levels. Plus, it comes with two batteries, doubling your cleaning time.

eufy HomeVac H30 Mate: $179.99 $109.99 at Amazon

38% off - This cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is a treat for pet and car cleaning, and with $80 off its list price, it's a steal. We scored this model 4 out of 5 stars in our review, finding it easy to maneuver and capable of picking up stubborn fluff around the home.

Shark AV2501S AI Robot Vacuum: $549.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - This robot vacuum from Shark is perfect for homes with pets. It has a HEPA Self-Empty Base and a 30-day capacity so you won't need to worry about this chore again for almost a month. It's also compatible with Alexa.

Miele Complete C2 hardfloor bagged canister vacuum cleaner: $499 $374.25 at Amazon

25% off - This versatile model from top brand Miele is sure to excite the keen cleaner, offering a lot of versatility and strong suction power. If your home has lots of hardwood floors, it's an excellent pick

Last year’s best deals: UK

Hoover Upright 300 Pets Vacuum Cleaner, HU300UPT: £189.00 £106.99 at Amazon

Save £83 - Perfect for homes with pets, this upright vacuum cleaner has a HEPA filter and no loss of suction for challenging any stray hairs. It's also lightweight and steerable for easy maneuverability.

Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner HZ500UK: £249.99 £178.00 at Amazon

Save £70 - Shark's vacuums frequently star in our rankings of the best vacuums we've tried, and for good reason. The brand is renowned for its market-leading tech, so 28% off on a Shark vacuum is always a good deal worth trying.

Shark Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner: £319.99 £159.99 at Amazon

Save £160 - Amazon's #1 best-selling upright vacuum is on sale with a fantastic 50% discount this Prime Day. This particular bundle is an Amazon exclusive, so you won't find a better deal anywhere else.

Shark WandVac 2.0 (single battery): £129.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - Another great deal from Shark is on the second iteration of its handheld vacuum cleaner range, the WandVac. In our review of the original WandVac, we praised its strong suction, ease of use and how lightweight it was, and the second generation seems to have built on this while keeping the same slick design.