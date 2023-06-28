Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals 2023: what to expect
How to bag the best bargain on a vacuum on Prime Day
This year's Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals are almost here with the online retailer's annual members-only sale set to begin on July 11. We're here to help you get prepared for the deals event with a handy guide on what you should expect when the sale starts.
When the deals start rolling out be sure to check back here as we'll be highlighting our favorite deals from the event that could you save on some of the best vacuum cleaners and best robot vacuums out there.
Read on for more details about what we think this year's Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals will have in store (based on what we saw last year) and check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for more details about all the deals we might see this year.
Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals: FAQ
When will the Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals be available?
This year Prime Day 2023 is taking place on July 11 and July 12. So if you're after a Prime Day vacuum cleaner deal you should hunt for one during these two days.
Some early deals may appear before July 11 (and the deals may hang around for a while after July 12), but for the best selection and prices you typically want to shop during Prime Day itself.
Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals?
Yes, to access the Amazon Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't already a member you can sign up before or even during the event to take advantage of the exclusive sale.
Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial
If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.
Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals: What to expect
Amazon boasts a wide array of vacuum cleaners, and during Prime Day you should expect to see deals on cordless, upright, and robot vacuums which will take 30 to 50%-off the full price.
Unfortunately, those of you after a Dyson vacuum cleaner are likely to be out of luck. It's not impossible that a Dyson deal or two will appear during Prime Day, but last year there wasn't anything worth your time – so expect this year's deals to be disappointing on the Dyson front too.
As for the brands you should be on the lookout for, Hoover, Shark, and Eufy will probably have some solid offers. Samsung also had a great Prime Day deal last year on its Jet vacuums, though even with a nearly 30% discount it was still $460, meaning it won't be everyone's top pick.
Last year's best Prime Day vacuum deals
To get an idea of what Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals might look like in 2023, here's a selection of our favorite offers from last year's sales. We can't guarantee we'll see the exact same discounts, but we wouldn't be surprised if some similar offers return.
Last year’s best deals: US
Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless stick vacuum CS bundle:
$649 $460 at Amazon
29% off - A good chunk has been slashed from the list price of several Samsung Jet vacuums this Black Friday, and one of our top picks is the Jet 75 Complete. With intense suction power, this long-reaching and slick cordless stick vacuum packs a punch - plus, it comes with a self-cleaning station that empties the dust bin for you. Bliss.
Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity:
$299.99 $189.99 at Amazon
Save $110 - Best known for its smart home devices, Eufy has also entered the floorcare market with its HomeVac line. The HomeVac S11 Infinity is the brand’s top-of-the-range cordless stick vacuum, which we scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review for its affordability, and multiple suction levels. Plus, it comes with two batteries, doubling your cleaning time.
eufy HomeVac H30 Mate:
$179.99 $109.99 at Amazon
38% off - This cordless handheld vacuum cleaner is a treat for pet and car cleaning, and with $80 off its list price, it's a steal. We scored this model 4 out of 5 stars in our review, finding it easy to maneuver and capable of picking up stubborn fluff around the home.
Last year’s best deals: UK
Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner HZ500UK:
£249.99 £178.00 at Amazon
Save £70 - Shark's vacuums frequently star in our rankings of the best vacuums we've tried, and for good reason. The brand is renowned for its market-leading tech, so 28% off on a Shark vacuum is always a good deal worth trying.
Shark WandVac 2.0 (single battery):
£129.99 £79.99 at Amazon
Save £50 - Another great deal from Shark is on the second iteration of its handheld vacuum cleaner range, the WandVac. In our review of the original WandVac, we praised its strong suction, ease of use and how lightweight it was, and the second generation seems to have built on this while keeping the same slick design.
Henry HVR 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum:
£149.99 £99 at Amazon
Save £50 - If you've lived in the UK for more than a few years, it's highly likely you've heard of this household name. Henry vacuums are the wholesome cleaning companion known for their charming design and powerful suction and we know that our Editor in Chief is seriously considering this deal, despite being desperate to own a Dyson V15... what more confirmation that this is a good deal could you want?
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar and you’ll see his name appearing on articles across nearly every topic on the site from smart home deals to speaker reviews to graphics card news and everything in between. He uses his broad range of knowledge to help explain the latest gadgets and if they’re a must-buy or a fad fueled by hype. Though his specialty is writing about everything going on in the world of virtual reality and augmented reality.