Amazon Prime Day board game deals 2023: what we expect to see

Amazon Prime Day board game deals will soon be here as the retail giant's annual sales event is taking place on July 11, running through to the end of July 12. It's one of the best times of the year to shop for some of the board games you've been meaning to try for ages, at a reduced price.

In both the US and the UK, there's rarely a better time to shop for the best board games than during Amazon Prime Day. We usually see a range of great Prime Day board game deals, including the best board games for two players and the best board games for adults.

No matter what kind of tabletop game you're after, there's bound to be at least some Prime Day board game deals that suit you and your friends. Whether you're looking for a certified classic like Catan, or a contemporary favorite like Gloomhaven, there'll likely be plenty of discounts to browse during the sales period.

What makes this year's upcoming Amazon Prime Day board game deals something to look forward to is the vast range of favorites that are likely to see discounts. We're expecting to see deals for board games aimed at all ages and with rulesets of all complexities.

Amazon Prime Day board game deals: FAQs

When will the Prime Day board game deals begin? Amazon Prime Day begins on July 11 and ends late on July 12. While just a two-day period, it's one of the best times of the year to shop for some excellent Prime Day board game deals.

What will be included in the Prime Day board game deals? Prime Day board game deals have traditionally been strong across the board. Notable discounts are usually applied to top games like Ticket to Ride, Settlers of Catan, Pandemic and Cosmic Encounter. And if you're after something a bit more traditional, Scrabble and Bananagrams have seen generous price drops both in and out of Prime Day.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member for the Prime Day board game deals? Yes, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take part in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day board game deals. Fortunately, for prospective subscribers, a 30-day free trial is available, which means you can try the service out at no additional charge.

The world's largest online retailer is currently offering a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime which will give you access to the Prime Day board game deals and then some. You'll also get access to next-day (sometimes even same-day) delivery as well as the Prime Video streaming service as well. After the trial, the service will cost you $14.99 / £8.99.

Prime Day board game deals: Our predictions

During Prime Day, board game deals are a dime a dozen. That's been the case pretty much every year since the sales period debuted. It's a great time to load up on physical tabletop games, from stalwart favorites to ones you may never have heard of before. Above all, we predict that Prime Day board game deals will be as strong as ever in 2023.

Normally, we see huge discounts on board games like Pandemic, Monopoly, Scrabble, Gloomhaven, Ticket to Ride and Catan among others. As these are also some of the best board games on the market, this is where we recommend you begin your search if you're looking for an ace tabletop game for your next gathering with family or friends.

While the best Prime Day board game deals will take place between July 11 - 12, we have seen some truly excellent deals creep in before the official start time, as well as linger on for a few days after the fact. With that in mind, don't fret too much if you're unable to visit the site during the specified sales period time.

Last year's deals

Below we've highlighted some of the best Prime Day board game deals from the previous year, to give you an idea of the kinds of discounts you can expect in 2023.

US deals:

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition: $164.99 $115.49 at Amazon

Save 30% - Twilight Imperium has had more sizeable discounts than this before, but an almost $50 saving is still a pretty good deal, especially considering how many hours of play Fantasy Flight's tactical strategy game packs in.

Catan: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Catan had a huge 40% discount, meaning you can potentially pick up one of the best board games of all time for under $30. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for Catan, and it may get an even bigger discount on Black Friday, but a nearly $15 saving isn't to be sniffed at.

Pandemic: $39.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save 55% - This co-op strategy game sees you teaming up with others to prevent outbreaks across the globe. It's a bit on the nose, but it's still a brilliant game, even if we've seen it cheaper than this before.

Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition: $27.99 $17.59 at Amazon

Save 37% - If you're an Animal Crossing fan you won't want to miss this deal on the New Horizons edition of Monopoly. Even if you're an avid Monopoly hater, you can't deny that this edition is utterly adorable. We've seen this edition discounted by more previously, but only by a few dollars.

Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save 60% - This was a phenomenal deal on Jaws of the Lion, which can be played either standalone or as an expansion for Gloomhaven. At under $20 this is an absolute steal, especially when you consider the hours of gameplay that you'll get out of it.

Mysterium: $54.99 $27.50 at Amazon

Save 50% - Mysterium was half price last year at Amazon, and is definitely worth picking up if you enjoy spooky co-op board games.

Ticket to Ride Europe: $59.99 $47.79 at Amazon

Save 20% - All aboard! Amazon offered 20% off the European edition of Ticket to Ride, so you can embark on a European adventure without the travel chaos.

Disney Villainous: $39.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - Disney Villanous is a family-friendly board game that you should definitely consider picking up for your next family gathering. While we've seen it discounted by more than this before, this $16 saving was certainly welcome.

UK deals:

Codenames: £19.99 £11.99 at Amazon

Save 40% - Codenames sees you playing as spies as you attempt to uncover the codenames of secret agents. Your teammate knows their identities, but can only communicate using specific words, making this easy-to-pick-up game much more difficult (and fun) than it looks. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for Codenames, but it's not far off.

Descent: Legends of The Dark: £129.95 £90.99 at Amazon

Save 30% - This is the lowest price we've seen for Descent: Legend of the Dark at Amazon. Considering that this was one of the biggest board games released last year, that makes Prime Day the a perfect time to pick up Fantasy Flight's dark miniature game if you haven't already.

Catan: £49.99 £23.99 at Amazon

Save 52% - Catan was less than half price at Amazon last year, meaning you can pick up one of the best board games of all time for just £23.99.

Trivial Pursuit Family Edition: £34.99 £15.99 at Amazon

Save 54% - Trivial Pursuit Family Edition was at its lowest price ever, saving you £19 on its RRP. Trivial Pursuit is a classic, and we think this deal is definitely worth the resulting family feuds.

Gloomhaven: £139.99 £76.98 at Amazon

Save 45% - Amazon was offering Gloomhaven for a little over half price, meaning you can pick up one of the best tactical board games around for under £80.

Ticket to Ride: £39.99 £22.99 at Amazon

Save 43% - Ticket to Ride is one of our favorite board games so we're delighted to see it's been discounted for Prime Day. However, while this is a decent discount, we've seen its price slashed much lower than this previously. So if you can hold off, we advise waiting until Black Friday to pick it up for even cheaper.

Articulate: £32.99 £12.24 at Amazon

Save 63% - Articulate is arguably one of the best family board games around. It's simple to pick up, fun to play and fast-paced, making this deal a bargain. We've seen Articulate slightly cheaper than this before, but if you've got a family or friend gathering coming up soon then it's definitely worth picking up for this price.

