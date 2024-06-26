The best controller for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

Whether you’re a longtime controller user for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, or you’re considering making the switch from keyboard and mouse, we’re here to recommend the best controllers for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Final Fantasy 14 is an incredibly controller-friendly MMORPG, with controller layouts having their own intuitive user interface in-game. This interface has been carefully designed and improved upon over the years to ensure that players using a controller can clear all the same content that players on keyboard and mouse can - up to and including the nightmarishly hard Ultimate encounters.

No matter whether you’re playing on console or PC, we recommend the following three controllers for how well they gel with Final Fantasy 14’s controller interface and its various settings. We’ll also have a number of alternative options listed at the end for those looking for something a bit different, too.

Best controller for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail - PlayStation

(Image credit: Future)

DualSense Edge

The DualSense Edge is my go-to controller for playing Final Fantasy 14 on PlayStation 5 as its feature set is perfectly suited to Final Fantasy 14 and its cross hotbar system specifically. Said system is activated by holding down one (or both) of the triggers to access abilities on your hotbar. With the DualSense Edge’s three-setting trigger stops, you can reduce travel time thus allowing you to get to your abilities that much faster.

Secondly, there are a couple of slots on the rear of the controller for attaching optional paddles. Additional button inputs or macros can be assigned to these from the comfort of your console, and you’re able to save up to four profiles you can switch between in a flash thanks to the Edge’s new Function buttons.

What largely elevates the DualSense Edge over the best PS5 controllers, for Final Fantasy 14 specifically, is its excellent touchpad. The touchpad is compatible with the game’s virtual mouse, meaning you can navigate menus and swap around abilities on your hotbar much more fluidly than with the D-pad.

BEST DEAL RIGHT NOW DualSense Edge: $199 at Walmart

Technically you're getting a dollar off here, but at the time of writing the DualSense Edge is holding firm to its listing price as it typically does. We'll keep you updated over the upcoming Prime Day sales should this gamepad see any notable discounts, however. In the UK, though, Currys currently has the controller listed at £10 off. UK price: Currys - £199

The DualSense Edge is a pricey controller at $199.99 / £209.99 but is worth the price of admission if your budget can stretch to it, in our eyes. If the Edge is beyond your price range, though, consider sticking with the regular DualSense for that lovely touchpad.

Best controller for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail - Xbox

(Image credit: Future)

Turtle Beach Recon

Now that Final Fantasy 14 is finally available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, thousands more players have the opportunity to become the Warrior of Light. There are plenty more controller options here compared to PlayStation, but our pick from among the best Xbox controllers for Final Fantasy 14 is the Turtle Beach Recon.

That’s because of the controller’s innovative on-board voice chat controls that’ll be especially handy if you’re taking on high-end Extreme trials, Savage raids, and beyond with your free company or a group of friends. Given that most groups voice chat on Final Fantasy 14 via Discord, and with Xbox having integrated Discord functionality, the Turtle Beach Recon is an excellent pick for the game.

BEST DEAL RIGHT NOW Turtle Beach Recon: $59.99 at Best Buy

There's unfortunately no notable deals for the Turtle Beach Recon at present, but it's readily available at Best Buy for its listing price. You may wish to check back over July's Amazon Prime Day, however, as we're expecting big savings on a variety of Xbox controllers. UK price: Ebuyer - £48.99

Those on-board controls allow you to adjust headset volume, chat balance or mic muting all at the touch of a button, with no need to go into your console’s settings. There’s also an equalizer toggle for quickly adjusting audio balance (you’re gonna want to experience Dawntrail’s soundtrack with peak audio settings, right?). And lastly, the ‘Superhuman’ audio toggle boosts voice chat clarity which will be exceptionally useful when listening to callouts from your raid leader.

Best controller for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail - PC

(Image credit: GameSir)

GameSir T4 Kaleid

Making another recommendation for a PC controller is another opportunity for me to talk about the GameSir T4 Kaleid. I do bang on about this PC-facing controller a lot, but the truth is that it’s a gamepad that’s seriously difficult to beat at its relatively low price point. While I think it’s an excellent controller for fighting games (and recently appeared in my best controllers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree guide), it’s also a fantastic fit for Final Fantasy 14.

Seriously wonderful features like its drift-resistant Hall effect sticks and tactile micro switch face buttons make for a long-lasting controller that has the pin-sharp responsiveness you’ll need in high-end content. Hell, it’ll likely last you the next decade of Final Fantasy 14 expansion releases.

BEST DEAL RIGHT NOW GameSir T4 Kaleid: was $41.99 now $39.99 at Walmart

There's just a tiny saving available at Walmart at the time of writing, but it's always great to see one of our favorite PC controllers dip below that $40 threshold. UK price: Amazon - £37.79

And while it lacks the handy trigger stops of the DualSense Edge (which is also compatible with PC, by the way), the excellent free-to-download GameSir Nexus PC app lets you adjust trigger sensitivity. That’s especially handy if you’ve got double-tap enabled to access additional hotbars. Overall, the GameSir T4 Kaleid remains one of the best PC controllers on the market and very hard to beat at its budget price of $41.99 / £41.99.

Best controller for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail - Alternatives

If none of the above options are quite to your liking, check out the list below for the best rates right now on a range of excellent controllers for Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail.