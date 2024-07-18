Overwatch 2 is getting an adorable new support hero - and I'm already obsessed

A new character is coming to multiplayer hero shooter Overwatch 2, and she might just be the most adorable addition yet.

Revealed in a surprise gameplay trailer, Juno is an upcoming support hero who hails from Mars. She's armed with a Mediblaster, a projectile weapon that can heal teammates from afar. She also has powerful Pulsar Torpedoes at her disposal, high-tech projectiles that can lock-on to multiple targets and will heal teammates while dealing damage to enemies. This is on top of a swift Glide Boost, which allows her to fly through the air at high-speed thanks to thrusters on her futuristic backpack.

She can also activate a deployable Hyper Ring, which appears to provide a speed boost for the rest of your team, and call in a devastating Orbital Ray which buffs ally damage and health as her ultimate. Her abilities don't look too game-changing in the grand scheme of things but, considering that the game has been in dire need of more support heroes for years now, she still seems like a great addition to the roster.

You can watch the full trailer and see some of her abilities in action for yourself below.

Juno | New Hero Gameplay Trailer | Overwatch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Everything I've seen of Juno so far also looks pretty great some a design perspective. Her space suit does a great job of conveying her intergalactic origins and its bright color scheme should help her stand out among the rest of the roster. I'm also a big fan of her adorable space helmet, which is neon blue and looks a little bit like a bubble from a distance.

Juno is set to launch alongside Season 12 on August 12, but you can actually play as her right now. She is available to try in all modes except competitive from tomorrow, July 19, until July 21.

If you're new to the series, you can pick up Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and even Nintendo Switch.

