Don't worry if you missed Amazon Prime Day, there are still some great deals on Xbox SSDs live right now

There's no need to panic if you happened to miss Amazon Prime Day. While the sales event has now officially concluded, there are still some brilliant offers hanging around. This includes huge savings on Xbox compatible SSDs.

The most impressive deal today is for the 1TB WD Black C50, which is on sale for just $119.99 (was $157.99) at Amazon. That's a huge $38 discount and the lowest-ever price that we've seen for this model at the online retail giant. There's also a compelling saving on the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card, which is only $129.99 (was $159.99) at Amazon.

I would definitely recommend the WD Black model today given its slightly cheaper price, but the Seagate version is still a solid backup option if it goes out of stock. Both of these cards are officially licensed and incredibly easy to install. You simply pop the card into the back of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and you're ready to go, with 1TB of added storage.

Similar discounts are also available over in the UK, where the 1TB WD Black C50 is just £129 (was £149.99) at Amazon which is just a few pennies off its lowest-ever price. The 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card is just £129.99 (was £239.30) at Amazon too, only £4 above its lowest-ever price.

Huge savings on Xbox SSDs

WD Black C50 (1TB): was $199.99 now $157.99 at Amazon

This is definitely the way to go if you're shopping for an Xbox SSD after Amazon Prime Day. Available at a new lowest-ever price, this is an incredible discount on a beefy 1TB drive from a leading manufacturer. UK price: Amazon - £129

Seagate Storage Expansion Card (1TB): was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

While I would definitely recommend picking up the WD Black model for $10 less, this official accessory is still subject to a great discount. It's a good option if the C50 is out of stock or if you prefer the Seagate brand. UK price: Amazon - £129.99

Both of these models appear in our guide to the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs. As some of the only SSD storage options on the market for the console, they're the way to go if you're looking to increase your storage space. I recently purchased the Seagate one as a gift and found that the installation process was impressively smooth. You literally just need to slot it into the port in the back of your console, in my case an Xbox Series S, and you can start using the storage almost immediately.

If you're getting sick of having to uninstall your games every time you finish them to free up space for new ones, then I couldn't recommend either of these highly enough.

If you're not in the US or UK, don't worry. You can browse a range of offers on both SSDs in your region below.