Amazon Prime Day portable hard drive deals 2023 : External HDD from $48

SSDs may gather more headlines (check our Prime day external SSD deal for more), but there’s still no better option than a portable hard drive if you need loads of storage space on the move without spending huge amounts of cash. And with Amazon Prime Day 2023 arriving soon, there’s no better time to grab a bargain.

Portable hard drives come in all kinds of different designs. You’ll find large desktop drives that offer huge capacities inside relatively bulky and heavy enclosures alongside compact, rugged units ready to be slung into a backpack.

We’ve explained exactly how to find the best portable hard drive for you, and you should check out our guide to the best external hard drives of 2023 if you’d like more in-depth information.

Prime Day 2023 launches on July 11th/12th and you’ll find great deals on the day itself and across the entire weekend. But the discounts don’t stop there – we expect portable hard drives to be available with discounts for the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2023, too.

Because of that, and because there are so many portable hard drives to choose from, we’ve already started scouring the market for top products at rock-bottom prices. Read on to find out the best deals today, and bookmark this page to check back for new deals as Prime Day gets closer – and check out our guide to all of the best Prime Day 2023 offers if you’re casting your net wider.

Portable hard disks can be tricky to buy, especially amid busy sales periods with frequent price drops – but stick with us and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

WD Elements 16TB: Was $450 Now $250

Save $200 There’s no better way to get a ridiculous amount of storage at a stunning price thanks to the $200 price drop on the WD 16TB drive – and this unit has never been cheaper historically, either. A sleek, subtle enclosure adds professional sheen, there’s enough pace here to handle transfers for creative work and every streaming and there are ten different capacities available, some with similarly impressive price drops.

WD Black P10 5TB: Was $150 Now $120

Save $30 The P10’s impressive combination of speed and space means you can install a vast game library here without being bothered by laborious loading times – and the sleek metal chassis is robust and compact, so you can take your game collection with you. The P10 is compatible with every major console and PCs and comes with a three-year warranty.

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Portable Hard Drive deals

Seagate Portable External Hard Drive 2TB: Now $62

Versatility is the name of the game here – the Seagate comes in capacities ranging from 1TB to 20TB and in both portable and desktop designs, and you’re always going to get a competitive price. The included USB cable means you can start work immediately, and explore the Plus range if you want backup software and different color options.

WD Elements 5TB: Was $130 Now $110

Save $20 A 15% discount means there aren’t many ways to get your hands on 5TB of external storage at a lower price than this, and the Elements provides easy, plug-and-play usage alongside solid everyday file transfer speeds and a two-year warranty. We’ll be frank: buy a different drive if you want longer warranties or record-breaking speed. But if you want space on a budget, this should be at the top of your list.

Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB: Now $48

This is the most affordable product in our roundup, and you can choose between classic and contemporary looks if you want to mix up the style. The Canvio uses USB connectivity with no external power supply, no software is required to use the drive, and the sleek, lightweight chassis makes slipping the drive into a pocket easy.

Seagate Barracuda Internal Hard Drive 2TB: Now $55

It’s not all about external drives, and the Barracuda 2TB delivers loads of internal space for a cool $55 price. It’s available in capacities up to 8TB and in 2.5in and 3.5in hard disk, SATA SSD and M.2 SSD form factors, so it’ll fit into basically any PC or laptop. Self-encrypting drive technology improves security and you’ll get the speeds to support everyday work, gaming and media use.

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB: Was $110 Now $100

Save $10 The LaCie is rated to withstand shocks, drops, rain, dust, temperature changes and the weight of a 1-ton car, so it’s perfect for professionals who need reliable storage in tough environments – or just working on the road. It’s compact and light, transfer speeds are fast, and in-built password protection keeps your files safe no matter where you’re working.

Seagate Expansion 16TB: Now $240

A huge capacity and reliably rapid transfer speeds mean you can deploy this drive alongside your PC, laptop or games console without worrying about sluggish loading times. A two-year warranty adds protection, and this is one of the cheapest cost-per-gigabyte external hard drives we’ve ever seen. Bear in mind, though, that this drive is mains-powered, so you’ll need to plug in.

Amazon Prime Day portable hard drive deals: what to expect

Show more While we expect hard drive discounts across the board on Prime Day, the market has been a little slow moving so far. Positively, we’ve already spotted massive discounts on the WD Elements desktop hard drive, and we expect other everyday storage products like this to drop around Prime Day itself. Right now, though, other mainstream hard drives like the Seagate Portable, the Barracuda internal drive and the Toshiba Canvio Basics haven’t actually been given a discount. Analysis of their historic pricing also finds them sitting at steady, consistent levels over the past few months. We recommend holding your nerve until Prime Day itself unless you need to buy basic storage right now. Wait a little longer and you’ll likely get a bigger price drop. If you need to act sooner, we recommend installing a browser extension like Keepa or using a website like CamelCamelCamel to check if prices have dropped recently and to ensure you avoid pre-sale inflation. And because other companies join in the Prime Day fun, check out other retailers if the drive you want isn’t yet discounted on Amazon. We’ve observed more discounts on specialist products, like the LaCie Rugged Mini outdoorsy drive and the WD Black P10 gaming SSD. The price drops aren’t as drastic as the monster 44% drop on the WD Elements, but we don’t expect those specialist products to see those kinds of reductions, anyway. In short, that’s probably about as good as it’ll get for specialist gaming or ruggedized drives, so you can buy now with confidence now rather than wait until Prime Day. No matter what kind of hard drive you want to buy, make sure you’re getting the right product. Only shell out for a pricier portable or internal drive with loads of speed if you need the extra pace for high-end creative work tasks or gaming, and don’t bother buying a rugged drive unless you regularly need to use it in tough environments. Buy kit like that without needing the features and you’re simply throwing money away. Elsewhere, consider paying more for drives that include software packages, encryption and longer warranties if you want peace of mind for your data, and check customer reviews before purchasing to avoid any bugs, common pitfalls or performance issues. Be aware that Amazon sometimes offers coupons to drop prices further, and create alerts for lightning deals if you want to grab last-minute bargains on Prime Day itself.

Amazon Prime Day Portable Hard Drive deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime Day subscription to get Prime Day portable hard drive deals? Always! And it’s never been so easy to get your hands on a subscription, either, because you don’t have to spend money – if you haven’t been a member for a year, just sign up for a free thirty-day trial to take advantage of the price drops. And if you’re already a member, you’re golden.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.