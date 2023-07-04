Amazon Prime Day portable SSD deals 2023: 1TB external SSD for $54

Buying US products from the UK? ✅Go to Amazon.co.uk on a desktop PC or laptop

We’ve all got more files than ever – from videos and photos to games, movies and box sets – and that means we need more storage. And if you’re running out of room on your PC or laptop, a portable SSD purchase on Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the ideal solution.

A high-quality portable SSD won’t just provide lashings of extra space for important documents, movies and games. The best products have rugged features that can withstand hikes, holidays and bustling commutes – and others include super-fast transfer protocols that speed up your workflows and file transfers.

Because there are so many products to choose, we’ve rounded up the best portable SSD deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. And if you want more guidance on which products to choose, look at our round-up of the best portable SSDs in 2023 .

We’ll keep updating up to Prime Day itself and find the best deals on the day, so keep our Portable SSD page bookmarked if you’re keen to find the best deals, and head to our Prime Day hub if you want to inside line on top deals on other kids of tech.

Portable SSDs can form a crucial part of your computing lineup, especially if you work or travel regularly, so stick with us if you need solid-state success without spending over the odds.

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

SanDisk Extreme 2TB: Was $460 , Now $121

Save $338 An extreme name means the ability to survive extreme conditions, like water and dust ingress, and it’s got a carabiner loop for easy attachment to outdoor gear – and 256-bit encryption. And thanks to that monster $338 saving, it’s great value too. There aren’t many portable SSDs tougher than this, so it’s perfect for adventurers. ✅ Price check: $119.99 Newegg | $199.99 Walmart

Silicon Power PC60 1TB: Now $53.97

The Silicon Power PC60 is bland, unassuming and average in everything except its price. It is an entry-level, affordable and capable device that is far, far cheaper than the competition. Our review is here.

Crucial X8 4TB: Was $480, Now $220

Save $260 Portable SSDs sometimes have huge discounts on Prime Day, and that’s true here – the $260 discount means that 4TB of high-quality storage for $220. It’s drop-proof, good-looking, works with PCs, laptops and games consoles, and very fast. It’s still not the cheapest, but it’s available with a huge discount and it’s very stylish and capacious. ✅ Price check: $239.99 Newegg | $219.99 Walmart

Amazon Pre-Prime Day Portable SSD deals

Samsung T7 1TB: Was $140 , Now $85

Save $155 Samsung’s status as a storage leader means you’ll always get a high-quality bit of kit, and a $56 saving with a revised price of $84 means you can enjoy 1TB of super-fast SSD space for a surprisingly low price – and the small, aluminum body is compact and robust, too, so it’ll handle frequent trips.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB: Was $142 , Now $130,

Save $12 This version of the T7 has that Shield suffix, which means that it’s got IP65 rating to guarantee protection from water and dust alongside protection for 9.8-foot drops – and at $130 for 2TB, it’s priced very competitively. If you regularly work outdoors and need fast, reliable storage, a drive like the Shield is the perfect upgrade.

Crucial X6 2TB: Now $97

Don’t look past this portable SSD because it’s not an X8. The X6 is far cheaper than its bigger brother – indeed, it’s one of the best ways to get your hands on 2TB of Flash storage. It’s one of the smallest drives around, too with a weight of just 42g and an 11mm-thick body, so it’s perfect if you want a compact option.

Buffalo External SSD 1TB: Now $70

1TB inside a tiny USB stick is always impressive, and Buffalo pairs that with 600MB/s file speeds and drop-resistant, rugged design. You’ll get faster speeds from larger SSDs that cost more, but Buffalo has you covered if you want an unbeatable combination of space-saving and value while still retaining SSD speed.

SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB: Was $500 , Now $300

Save $200 SanDisk’s Extreme Pro drive packs every rugged feature of the range into one SSD and adds a five-year warranty, forged aluminum chassis and two meters of drop protection. The $299 price still isn’t cheap but there’s still a huge $200 discount here – so if you’re considering this drive, now is the time to buy.

SanDisk Portable SSD 1TB: Was $85 , Now $75

Save $10 Two-meter drop testing and a handy belt loop mean this drive can survive life on commutes and vacations, and SanDisk’s $74 price for 1TB of capacity makes it excellent value. It’s a great all-rounder that’ll easily cope with the storage needs of most home, work and gaming users.

Buffalo External SSD 1TB: Was $115 , Now $65

Save $50 $65 for 1TB of SSD speed is a steal even among other Prime Day deals, and the Buffalo also includes a shock-resistant design, a three-year warranty and fast USB transfers that are compatible with PCs, laptops and consoles. Other portable SSDs look a bit more stylish, but who cares at this price?

Silicon Power Rugged 2TB: Was $95 , Now $80

Save $15 This is the cheapest 2TB portable SSD in our roundup. If you’re a gamer, creative or worker who wants maximum space with minimum outlay, this is the drive to buy – and a three-year warranty and aluminum chassis keeps your files safe. It’s not as fast as some other portable SSDs, but it’s still great for everyday usage, and that’s a compromise we’re willing to make at this price.

Amazon Prime Day Portable SSD deals: what to expect

Show more The huge competition and relatively low prices and margins in the portable SSD market – indeed across almost all of the storage space – means that you should expect some surprisingly big discounts this year. Indeed, look at our editor’s picks, where you’ll find products from SanDisk and Crucial with three-figure discounts. That SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD has never been so cheap, and it’s similar to the massive price reduction on the Crucial X8. Many of these discounts may be huge because manufacturers are preparing to release new products at full prices. Still, unless you’re a real storage aficionado or want a particular feature, then it’s not worth paying much attention to that aspect of the storage product cycle – year-on-year differences are extremely incremental. In everyday use you will not notice the upgrade between last year and this year. That’s a boon for customers, but we will say that paying attention to design and features is important, no matter what you’re buying. Every SSD has the pace to stream media and transfer files, but look for something with read and write speeds of 1000MB/s or beyond to accelerate game loading times and file movement – handy if you want a drive for work. We recommend buying a drive with rugged features if you frequently take the drive on commutes and trips. And while you will find lots of drives that boast robust aluminum enclosures, it’s best to find a drive with proper MIL-STD and IP-rated testing and design to ensure that it’ll stand up to the rigors of frequent travel. Make sure your new drive has the connections you need, whether that’s USB-C, full-size USB or something else. Consider its measurements and weight if that’s important to you, and consider encryption options if you’ll be using it to store sensitive files. And remember that it’s often worth paying a little more for a longer warranty - cheaper drives tend to have three-year cover, while premium products usually have five years of protection.

Amazon Prime Day Portable SSD deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day portable SSD deals? Short answer: yes, you will. But don’t worry if you think that means you’ll need to spend more. If you’ve not been a Prime customer for twelve months, you can sign up for a thirty-day free trial of Amazon Prime – perfect for claiming those Prime Day deals without spending any extra.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.