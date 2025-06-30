I've found 18 large 8TB SSDs on Amazon ahead of Prime Day - and the cheapest costs just $0.055/GB

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, but if you’re looking to upgrade your storage, you don’t need to wait.

Amazon is already offering solid deals on 8TB SSDs from trusted brands like Samsung, SanDisk, Western Digital, Crucial, Corsair, Sabrent, and more. Whether you need high-speed internal storage for a desktop or reliable portable options for on-the-go work, there’s something here for every use case.

From fast PCIe Gen4 NVMe drives to rugged external SSDs with USB-C connectivity, these deals cover a wide range of needs and devices.

Models like the WD_BLACK SN850X, Samsung 870 QVO, Crucial X10, and SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD are all available at reduced prices.

If you need extra space for creative projects, backups, or everyday productivity, these early discounts make it a great time to invest in high-capacity, high-performance 8TB storage without waiting for the big day.

While you're here, you should check out our round up of the fastest SSDs, fastest external SSDs, and the largest hard drives and SSDs.

Don’t wait for Prime Day to grab these 8TB SSD deals on Amazon

Lexar NM790 SSD: was $729.99 now $648.49 at Amazon Designed for creators, and professionals, the Lexar NM790 offers blazing-fast PCIe Gen4 NVMe speeds, with up to 7,000 MB/s read and 6,200 MB/s write performance. It uses Host Memory Buffer 3.0 to maintain smooth transfers while consuming up to 40% less power. With a 6000TBW endurance rating and a five-year warranty, it’s built for demanding workloads.

Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850X: was $879.99 now $619.99 at Amazon The WD_BLACK SN850X is now $619.99, down 30% from its original $879.99 price. Designed for creative and gaming PCs and workstations, it offers Gen4 PCIe performance with read speeds up to 7,200MB/s. Built with TLC 3D NAND, it fits M.2 2280 slots and supports features like the WD_BLACK Dashboard. It’s ideal for creatives who want high speed, large capacity storage.

Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850P: $679.99 at Amazon The WD_BLACK SN850P SSD delivers top-tier performance with read speeds up to 7,200MB/s. Officially licensed for PS5, this version features a custom-designed heatsink that ensures efficient thermal control and easy integration into the console's M.2 slot. While optimized for PS5 compatibility, its reliability and speed make it equally well-suited for broader performance-focused storage needs beyond gaming.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus: was $1,084.89 now $989.99 at Amazon The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD delivers exceptional Gen4 performance with read speeds up to 7,100MB/s and write speeds up to 6,600MB/s. Built for intensive workloads, it supports SMART, TRIM, advanced error correction, and wear leveling for long-term reliability. Acronis cloning software and sector size customization tools add extra utility for professional or technical users.

Inland Performance Plus: $799.99 at Amazon The Inland Performance Plus offers high-end PCIe Gen4 performance with read speeds up to 7,100MB/s and write speeds up to 6,700MB/s. Built with 176-layer TLC 3D NAND, DRAM cache, and a Phison E18 controller, it delivers excellent bandwidth and low latency. Engineered for durability, it also includes a 6-year limited warranty.

Corsair MP600 PRO NH: was $979.99 now $849 at Amazon The Corsair MP600 PRO NH delivers fast PCIe Gen4 x4 performance with read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds up to 6,500MB/s. Built with high-density TLC NAND and a compact M.2 2280 form factor, it’s ideal for desktops needing high-capacity, high-speed storage. Without a heatsink, it offers more flexibility for systems with custom cooling or tight space requirements.

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX: was $989.99 now $909.99 at Amazon The Corsair MP600 PRO LPX combines high-speed PCIe Gen4 performance with a compact M.2 2280 form factor. Featuring read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds up to 6,100MB/s, it’s designed for demanding applications. A pre-installed low-profile aluminum heatsink delivers effective thermal management.

Corsair MP600 PRO XT: $909.99 at Amazon The Corsair MP600 PRO XT delivers high-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 performance with up to 7,000MB/s read and 6,100MB/s write speeds. Built with high-density TLC NAND, it’s designed for long-term endurance and reliability. The integrated aluminum heatspreader ensures stable thermal performance under heavy workloads.

XPG Gammix S70 Blade : $759 at Amazon The XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD offers impressive PCIe Gen4 performance with read speeds up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds up to 6,800MB/s. Designed in a slim M.2 2280 form factor, it’s compatible with desktops, laptops, and PlayStation 5 systems. A compact heatsink helps manage thermals while maintaining consistent performance under load.

Inland Gaming Performance Plus : $819.99 at Amazon The Inland Performance Plus with heatsink offers strong Gen4 speeds - up to 7,000MB/s read and 5,800MB/s write - thanks to its 176-layer TLC NAND, DRAM cache, and E18 controller. Designed for desktops, the included thick aluminum heatsink ensures sustained performance under load. It's not compatible with the PS5 due to the heatsink size. You can buy a model without a heatsink from the same page, and that will set you back $799.99.

Samsung T5 Evo Portable: $549.49 at Amazon The Samsung T5 Evo offers massive storage in a compact, travel-ready form. Using USB 3.2 Gen 1, it delivers up to 460MB/s read speeds - ideal for transferring large files on the go. It features shock resistance and drop protection up to 6 feet. Compatible with desktops, consoles, and cameras, the T5 EVO is a reliable, high-capacity solution for creators, professionals, and everyday users alike. In our review, we liked it but had concerns about the price.

SanDisk Desk Drive: was $734.99 now $569.99 at Amazon The SanDisk 8TB Desk Drive offers high-capacity external storage with read speeds up to 1,000MB/s via USB 3.2 Gen 2. Designed for desktop use, it’s ideal for backing up large media libraries, important documents, or project files. The compact form factor saves desk space, while exFAT formatting ensures compatibility with both Windows and Mac. Included software allows for easy automated backups, making it a reliable solution for personal, business, or creative workflows. In our review, we called it a "great solution for individuals to use in homes, small offices, studios, and all other workspaces."

Oyen Digital Dash Pro: $794.63 at Amazon The Oyen Digital Dash Pro features a factory-installed aluminum heatsink. Built with TLC NAND for durability and consistent performance, the drive comes ready for installation with a screwdriver and instruction card included, making it a straightforward, high-capacity upgrade for computers and games consoles. It's backed by a 3-year warranty.

Crucial X10: was $779.99 now $439.99 at Amazon The Crucial X10 portable SSD offers ultra-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance with read speeds up to 2,100MB/s, making it ideal for creators, students, and gamers needing quick access to large files. Its compact, matte blue design is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance and drop-tested up to 9.8 feet. Check out our review.

Samsung 870 QVO: $659 at Amazon The Samsung 870 QVO is a 2.5-inch SATA SSD, offering sequential read/write speeds up to 560/530MB/s. Designed for desktops and laptops, it’s an easy upgrade for users needing large, reliable storage for everyday computing, media, or professional workloads. Compatible with SATA 6Gb/s as well as older interfaces, it delivers solid performance with the durability of SSD technology, including shock resistance and quiet operation in a compact form factor.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD: was $699.99 now $559.99 at Amazon The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD delivers high-speed NVMe performance with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2. It features IP65-rated water and dust resistance, drop protection up to 3 meters, and a rugged silicone shell. Ideal for creators, travelers, and everyday users, it includes hardware encryption and password protection.

TeamGroup MP44: was $869.99 now $724.99 at Amazon The TeamGroup MP44 delivers fast and reliable storage with read speeds up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds up to 6,000MB/s. Featuring SLC caching and NVMe 1.4 support, it’s designed for laptops, desktops, NUCs, and NAS systems needing high-throughput performance.

Oyen Digital U34 Bolt: $1,099 at Amazon The Oyen Digital U34 Bolt portable SSD combines cutting-edge USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 technology for blazing-fast transfer speeds up to 2,800MB/s. Built with a rugged aluminum chassis and MIL-STD 810-rated durability, it’s designed to withstand tough environments. The drive also features an internal cooling core and is backed by a 3-year warranty for added peace of mind.