The next expansion pack for The Sims 4 could add new ways to die

Developer Maxis and publisher Electronic Arts (EA) have revealed the next piece of downloadable content for The Sims 4 and it focuses on all things romance.

First and foremost, The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack adds the ability to create an online dating profile in the all-new Cupid’s Corner app. Your Sims can browse other profiles, match with other Sims, and plan dates. In addition to a selection of characters from your current world, the app will feature player-created Sims from the online gallery which will, in theory, give you almost limitless dating options.

How Sims navigate their relationships has also been overhauled thanks to the addition of an attraction system that balances Turn-Ons and Turn-Offs. These will affect how attracted your Sims are to one another and reflect the overall compatibility of their interests, choice of activities, and more. Relationships will fluctuate between four possible dynamics based on your decisions: wholesome, steamy, strained, or unpredictable.

While on a date, you will be able to quickly change your choice of venue, making it easier to visit different areas or take it back to the bedroom. Other Sims will finally no longer interrupt your dates (unless you specifically choose to invite them to a conversation), keeping the focus solely on your partner. On top of this, a new romantic boundaries system lets you control how your Sims will treat various boundaries, such as physical and emotional romantic exclusivity, and more finely control when they experience jealousy.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck includes plenty of new items and interactions too, such as an adult costume box that will allow your Sim to gear up in everything from a maid costume to a wrestling outfit, shareable treat boxes, and a portable blanket for getting down and dirty on the go. On top of two new aspirations, Paragon Partner and Romantic Explorer, a new romance skill will gradually increase as you become more experienced, unlocking even more interactions to try out.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, though, as Sims who experience too many bad breakups can die of a broken heart. Those in particularly toxic relationships do have the option to go to therapy before it’s too late and your Sim can even try their hands at helping others through a new Romance Consultant career which features its own unique rewards.

As with other The Sims 4 expansion packs, Lovestruck introduces a new world to explore called Ciudad Enamorada. Featuring a sprawling park, a range of romantic date spots, and an uptown neighborhood with plenty of upscale venues, it sounds like the perfect place to take your dates.

The expansion will launch on July 25, 2024, and is currently available to pre-order for the standard price of $39.99 / £34.99. Those who purchase the expansion before September 5 will gain some bonus digital items including the Cry Me a River Eyeliner, Basic Breakup Double Bed, and Herbert Heart Plushie.