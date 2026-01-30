The QuickShot II joystick is back and available today as 'TheQuickshot II'

This recreation preserves the original's iconic design, but introduces some new features

It costs just £29.99 (around $40) and is compatible with modern PCs

The iconic 1980s QuickShot II joystick is back, courtesy of British retro hardware brand Retro Games.

Available today as the rather clunkily named 'TheQuickshot II' it costs just £29.99 (that's around $40) and is fully compatible with modern PCs. The design closely resembles the original, a hugely popular choice for Commodore 64 owners throughout the 80s and 90s, barring a few tweaks, like the switch to a modern USB Type-A cable interface.

THEQUICKSHOT II | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The feel has been meticulously recreated, too, with the original shape and similar tactile, clicky internal microswitches that are perfect for fast-paced arcade gaming. There's even the old rapid auto-fire switch (used to trigger rapid repeat inputs), which has been carefully reengineered to work with modern hardware.

For the sake of compatibility, a few new buttons have been added to the base to mirror the inputs available on a standard modern controller. In theory, it should work with practically anything, though obviously would feel most at home paired with any of the best arcade games.

Given the relatively low price tag, TheQuickshot II seems like the perfect impulse buy for anyone craving some old-fashioned gaming goodness, or potentially an affordable gift for the Commodore 64 lover in your life.

