Square Enix has revealed a new Life is Strange game, and its release is only a few weeks away.

Life is Strange: Reunion is billed as "the emotional conclusion of the Max and Chloe saga" which began all the way back in 2015 with the release of the first Life is Strange game.

Set after the events of previous instalment Life is Strange: Double Exposure, Reunion picks up with Max Caulfield working as a photography teacher at the picturesque Caledon University. Returning from a weekend trip, she discovers the university in flames and is only able to escape using her rewind powers - which are returning from the first game.

With three days to discover the origin of the fire, things become even more complicated when childhood friend (or former love interest) Chloe Price arrives.

Both Max and Chloe will be playable in the same game for the first time, with the perspective alternating between the pair as the story unfolds.

This entry is being helmed by American studio Deck Nine, the team responsible for Before the Storm, True Colors, and Double Exposure. The original game, not to mention Life is Strange 2 and spinoff The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, was created by French developer Don't Nod which recently put out the superb Life is Strange spiritual successor Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

Life is Strange: Reunion is set to launch on March 26, 2026 for Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Multiple edition of the game are available to pre-order now, including a $59.99 'Twin Pack' that includes immediate access to a copy of Double Exposure.

