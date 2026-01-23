1348: Ex Voto officially launches on March 12 for PC and PS5

The Xbox version was canceled so Sedleo could focus on delivering "the best experience for PC and PlayStation"

The story follows young knight-errant Aeta on a quest to save her companion, Bianca, in 14th-century Italy

Indie studio Sedleo and publisher Dear Villagers have announced that their medieval action-adventure game 1348: Ex Voto will launch on March 12, 2026, for PC and PS5.

The announcement arrived alongside a gorgeous story trailer that offered a first look at some brutal third-person combat, as well as the game's protagonist, Aeta, a female knight-errant.

The Standard Edition will cost $23.99 / £21.99 and $29.99 / £25.99 for the Deluxe Edition, which includes a digital artbook. However, the Xbox version that was previously announced has been canceled "in order to focus the studio's efforts on delivering the best experience for PC and PlayStation."

The story follows Aeta, played by Alby Baldwin, on a quest to save her closest companion, Bianca, played by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Baldur's Gate 3's Jennifer English, in medieval 14th-century Italy.

"Created by a team of seasoned indie developers, the game will see Aeta, a young knight-errant, encounter a series of trials on her path to knighthood and ultimate goal of saving Bianca. Along the way, she will face fanatical zealots, roaming bandits, and battle-hardened mercenaries - all against the backdrop of a virulent plague that threatens to tear apart an already fragile society," the game description reads.

Two of the core aspects of 1348: Ex Voto are combat and exploration. Sedleo said it has worked with industry experts to craft a combat system inspired by Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) set against a recreation of the rural beauty of 14th-century Italy.

The trailer showcases green hills and mountain trails, suggesting a linear open-world, environmental puzzle-solving, and third-person sword combat.

1348's art style, story, and exploration evoke the same style as A Plague Innocence, and even Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, and I'm curious how the game's "personal" themes will play out.

"Everything in our story is personal: it's about moralities, ambitions, and choices," said game director Tom Oceano and executive producer Fabiola Martelli in a press release. "Who we aspire to be and who we are allowed to become. Whether our means to fight for it or against it justify our end. We hope those themes will resonate with 1348 Ex Voto players."

