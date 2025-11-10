EA has shared an update on the new Mass Effect game

The post comes as part of the N7 Day ( Mass Effect Day) celebrations

It mentions romances as being a part of the new project, and that BioWare is now 'exclusively focused' on the next Mass Effect

EA has shared an update on the next Mass Effect title as part of a blog post on N7 Day. This falls on November 7 each year, and is essentially Mass Effect Day. Generally, updates related to the series are shared, whether that's games or other projects.

Speaking in the latest N7 Day blog post, executive producer for Mass Effect Mike Gamble reaffirms that the next Mass Effect game is still in development. The post goes on to detail what the team is focused on:

"We have a lot of universe to cover, lots of features to build, and lots of romances to figure out. We’re excited by what we’re building, and we promise you: when we’re ready, it’ll be a lot of fun to show."

Though it was unlikely to be to the contrary, the next Mass Effect game will evidently feature romances as a mechanic. This has been a core part of the series that have become a mainstay over the years, so it's great to have confirmation that whatever comes next will be no different.

To all #MassEffect fans across the galaxy, happy #N7Day 💫 A brief transmission awaits from Executive Producer @GambleMike: https://t.co/RWTCFetbBP pic.twitter.com/2ab7O0DCzQNovember 7, 2025

Another interesting tidbit revealed in the aforementioned blog post is that BioWare is now "focused exclusively on Mass Effect." Hopefully, this means fans won't have to wait too long for the next iteration of the sci-fi RPG series. The last mainline entry, Mass Effect: Andromeda, launched back in 2017, so it's been a while since we got to play around in the series' universe.

While we all wait for the new Mass Effect game, there's a TV show in the works, in partnership with Amazon:

"The show will explore a brand-new story within the universe’s timeline, and will be set after the original trilogy."

There will be several collaborations with games like Skate, No Man's Sky, and Apex Legends for players to check out this month, so you can celebrate N7 Day in style. Check out each game's respective social channels for more info.

