New content inspired by fashion brand Coach is coming to The Sims 4 in an official collab

This includes virtual handbags and plenty of clothing

It's all free, and available today

The Sims 4 players are getting a raft of free new content today as part of the game's latest collaboration.

As announced by developer Maxis, fashion brand Coach is making its way to The Sims 4 in the form for nine new free items. This includes a number of clothes available in Create a Sim inspired by the brand's real-world Soho sneakers, varsity jackets, and skirts.

Some info: The Coach logo wasn’t localized because it’s a brand name. In another language they would still say “Coach”. We have Simlish swatches where the logo is more prominent. On tops, there are duplicate swatches that use Simlish. On the trunk, the swatches either show English or Simlish. — @ashaife.bsky.social (@ashaife.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-01-13T12:19:48.563Z

Although many of the clothes bare the 'Coach' logo in English, Simlish purists will be pleased to hear that alternate color options are available that replace it with one in the fictional language.

Some decor items are being added too, all based on the brand's luxury bags. There's the pricey Coach trunk, plus the smaller Coach Tabby and Brooklyn bags - all with a range of selectable style options to choose from.

On top of this, the themed Carriage House household will be available in the in-game Gallery, complete with a pre-made build called The Bag. The household has three members: roommates Jonie Bag, Brooke Lynne, and Selena Zhiwei all repping the brand's gear.

The collab launches today, with players encouraged to share their new looks with '#CoachxTheSims' on social media.

The Sims 4 is available now as a free-to-play title on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You can also play it on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.

