First Zenless Zone Zero update will add three characters and a mountain of new content

The first version update for the recently released free-to-play fantasy action RPG Zenless Zone Zero is on the way. Titled ‘Undercover R&B’, it will introduce three new playable characters in addition to a mountain of other content.

The main focus of the update is the titular ‘Undercover R&B’ special episode, which will expand the story with a new chapter centered around the mysterious Mountain Lion Gang. It follows Zhu Yuan, Qingyi, and Seth from the New Eridu Public Security forces as they pursue the gang, which is being assisted by a powerful criminal known as Jane.

Image 1 of 4 Jane (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Qingyi (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Seth (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Officer Cui (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

You will be able to obtain Qingyi and Jane as S-Rank agents, in addition to Seth as an A-rank agent. Qingyi is an Electric Stun character designed to support Zhu Yuan in combat by stunning enemies and building ‘Flash Connect Voltage’ to unleash a powerful attack.

Jane is a physical anomaly character, building ‘Passion Stream’ through attacks in order to trigger a deadly ‘Passion State’. She will feature as a significant enemy throughout the update’s storyline, likely giving you a little taste of what it would be like to be on the receiving end of her abilities.

Seth, an adorable fluffy-eared member of the security force who has already appeared as a minor character in the game, will be an Electric Defense character capable of buffing teammates with a shield. These three new agents will be joined by Officer Cui, a new S-Rank Bangboo dressed in a cute little New Eridu Public Security uniform.

The update will be accompanied by a version giveaway event which will allow you to get your hands on ten free Encrypted Master Tape pulls and ten free Boopons simply for checking into the game - perfect if you want to try and get your hands on any of these new arrivals without breaking the bank.

The update also introduces ‘Inferno Reap’, new Hollow Zero gameplay that becomes available after completing the ‘Withering Garden’ stage and its associated commissions. In ‘Inferno Reap’ you will face off against Nineveh, a deadly ethereal boss, for a wide range of useful rewards. Upgrades are coming to some in-game systems too, including the camera which will receive some new filters and the option to take selfies.

The ‘Undercover R&B’ update, also known as version 1.1, is set to release on August 14. If you’re interested in diving into the world of Zenless Zone Zero before that date, it is available right now on PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile.