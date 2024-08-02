Nintendo releases The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom earbuds

Nintendo has partnered with OTL Technologies to produce a set of true wireless earbuds based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

At the time or writing, they appear to only be available in the UK and Republic of Ireland at the online My Nintendo Store. They cost £34.99 / €39.99. The earbuds are available to purchase right now in three distinct colorways: white, black and green. In the UK, it looks like the green pair has already sold out, though.

Check out the new True Wireless Sound Earphones - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, available in a range of colours on My Nintendo Store!🇬🇧: https://t.co/n7Xx5GTJMu🇮🇪: https://t.co/fxvDuZRWQl pic.twitter.com/tkniMPkurdAugust 2, 2024

The whole package is aesthetically quite pleasing, with each of the three colorways featuring a distinct secondary color. The Tears of the Kingdom game logo is emblazoned on the front of the charging case, and the iconic Triforce symbol is etched onto both earbuds.

The buds are described as delivering "a full, rich and clear audio experience with deep bass, smooth mids and crystal-clear highs" according to the store page. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, meaning they should pair wirelessly to your Nintendo Switch or mobile device without issue.

As we'd expect from gaming earbuds at this relatively low price range, battery life doesn't seem particularly impressive. They come in at six hours on a single charge with "three further charges" being provided by the charging case - implying you'll get a total of 24 hours before needing to juice up the case again via USB Type C.

Again, at this price point, we wouldn't really expect a premium audio experience no matter what the store page says. But, if you're a portable Switch player in need of a budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds, these Tears of the Kingdom models might just be for you especially if you dig their aesthetic.

