The Nintendo Switch is still comfortably the company's second best-selling console of all time as hardware sales begin to decline

Nintendo Switch hardware and software sales now seem to be firmly on the decline as the handheld hybrid console passes 143 million units sold.

That's according to Nintendo's recently-published financial results for the first quarter of the 2024 - 2025 financial year. The results reveal that as of June 30, 2024, the Switch has shifted a grand total of 143.42 million units across the original model, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

There are signs that hardware sales are firmly on a downward trajectory now, though. Nintendo reported that it had sold 141.32 million Switch consoles back in May. So, from April 1 to June 30, the company shifted 2.1 million systems, representing a 46.3% compared to last year's results in the same timeframe.

It's a similar story for Nintendo Switch games, with 30.64 million units sold between April 1 and June 30, 2024. Similarly, that's a 41.3% decline compared to performance from last year.

That said, the Nintendo Switch family is still comfortably the Kyoto-based company's second best-selling console of all time, sitting only behind the Nintendo DS which reached roughly 154 million sales. The Nintendo Switch only sits behind one console from its competitors in sales terms - the PlayStation 2, which is reported to have sold between 155 - 160 million units in its lifetime.

Declining sales are a natural part of a console's lifecycle, particularly when we're on the cusp of its successor. In this case, the tentatively-named Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to launch in 2025, though Nintendo itself is yet to reveal any official details about the upcoming console. Nintendo has confirmed it'll be skipping Gamescom 2024, too, so it's likely we won't get any news on the system within the next month or two.

