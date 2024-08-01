Elden Ring players might be experiencing framerate issues on PC because of their mouse.

That's according to developer FromSoftware, who said in the most recent patch notes for Version 1.13 that it had discovered an possible unstable performance issue affecting PC players' FPS, due to third-party applications that may be running in the background (via PC Gamer).

"In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third-party applications that control mouse behavior," FromSoftware explained.

It's unclear if the developer is planning on introducing a fix in a future patch, but it did offer up a work around that may stabilize the issue temporarily.

"Deactivating these third-party applications may improve performance," it said. "The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows: App Ver. 1.13. Regulation Ver. 1.13.1."

When Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion was released in June, some players were experiencing similar performance problems. At the time, FromSoftware offered a similar resolution, saying, "In the PC version, the frame rate may not be stable when playing the game while running a mouse-control related app. In that case, please try playing the game after stopping the mouse-control related app."

It looks like the issue has persisted for over a month now, however, given the latest patch notes. In response to the possible solution, one user said, "Your game runs poorly on all devices. From consoles to ultra high-end PCs. And you lack Ultrawide support or DLSS/FSR/XESS. Things modders implemented."

Patch 1.13 went live across all platforms earlier this week and was largely aimed at introducing much-needed balance fixes for weapons, spells, and summons. While the majority of Spirit Ashes saw significant nerfs across the board, the update also changed the default selection that shows up when trying to summon Torrent after it the Spectral Steed has died, making things less overwhelming during boss fights.