Some huge improvements are coming to Discord on Xbox

Updates are coming to the Discord experience on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, bringing some much-needed features to the implementation of the popular chat service on the platform.

The biggest improvement is the addition of the ability to join a server voice channel or call your friends directly from your Xbox. Previously, you were required to join a server voice channel or start a call on your mobile phone before transferring it to the console. It was a pretty cumbersome process, so this is a very welcome change, especially considering the fact that the service already received a similar overhaul on PlayStation 5 earlier this year.

Your Discord friends list on the console will also begin to display friends who are playing Xbox games or currently chatting, making it easier and quicker to get online. You will be able to view Discord streams on the console too, which was not previously possible. This includes streams from PC and mobile users, so there will be no excuse not to hop on your Xbox for a cheeky movie night.

These features are set to arrive over the coming weeks, though they're already beginning to go out to members of the Xbox Insider program.

If you’re wondering how to access Discord on your Xbox, you first need to link your existing Xbox and Discord accounts. The easiest way to do this is to power up your Xbox, navigate to the settings menu, choose the ‘account’ tab, and then select ‘linked social accounts’. You will then be presented with a range of options. Select ‘Discord’ and follow the on-screen prompts to connect your accounts. This will allow you to access all of these new features when they become available.

Discord is one of the largest and most well-known chat applications on the market, attracting more than 200 million users per month. In addition to Xbox, it's available as a native app on PC, Android, and iOS. It can also be accessed through a compatible web browser.

