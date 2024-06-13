Discord has finally received a much-needed overhaul on PS5

Discord and PlayStation are beginning to roll out a new update that finally introduces the ability to join a Discord call directly from your PlayStation 5. This feature will become available globally over the next few weeks and cuts out the need to constantly reach for your phone to open the mobile app, which was previously required to start a call.

Those who want to take advantage of this new feature need to ensure that their PlayStation Network and Discord accounts are linked. If you have already been making use of Discord on the PS5, then this is almost certainly the case and you won’t need to do it again. With that sorted, to join a call you just need to take your DualSense Wireless Controller, hit the PlayStation button to open the Control Center, and navigate to the Game Base.

From there you can select a new 'Discord’ option, which will display a list of your current servers in addition to the option to browse your direct messages (DMs) and group DMs. Once you have selected a server voice channel to join (or picked a user or group DM to call) you are shown a preview of the call’s current participants and can press ‘join’ to connect and start chatting.

It’s a huge improvement over the previous system, which needed you to start a call on your phone before transferring it over to the PS5. It was a seriously clunky way to implement Discord functionality and I’m personally looking forward to jumping into future calls much more easily.

If you find yourself making frequent calls on the console, I would seriously consider looking into picking up one of the best PS5 headsets or even a pair of the best gaming earbuds if you want something more compact. Although the speaker found in the DualSense Wireless Controller is certainly functional, a dedicated audio accessory can seriously improve the audio experience for everyone on the call while also bringing a new level of immersion to your games.

