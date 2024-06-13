Team Asobi doesn't think it would be a problem if PlayStation wasn't involved in the Astro series - "As long as the core elements and qualities of the game are great, then anything is possible"

Team Asobi has said that it isn't worried about a hypothetical future where PlayStation isn't involved with its Astro series.

The studio behind Astro’s Playroom recently unveiled its follow-up game, Astro Bot, which will take players on a new adventure that will feature more than 50 planets to explore as well as more than 150 PlayStation characters that the player must find and rescue.

When speaking about the upcoming game further with VGC at Summer Game Fest 2024, Astro Bot creative director Nicolas Doucet explained that he thinks that Astro is "a very flexible IP" and isn't worried about having to deal with a hypothetical lack of PlayStation involvement.

"When we started this game we had discussions about whether we should or shouldn’t lean on PlayStation," Doucet said. "There were various opinions, with some questioning whether we should fly with our own wings and not be held back, but actually we decided it was the case that we were already doing that, but then also adding this layer of PlayStation because we can - and why not?"

The creative director continued, saying that if Team Asobi were to make another game down the road and PlayStation wasn't involved, "I don’t think that would be a problem."

"As long as the core elements and qualities of the game are great, then I think anything is possible," he added.

"It’s a very flexible IP and that’s one of the things that I love about it. We approached with a light heart and didn’t write a backstory: we’re not precious about details too much, other than the design of the character, which needs to be respected. The rest is really open, and thanks to that, we can feel quite relaxed about where it’s going next."

Astro Bot launches on September 6 for PlayStation and is a PS5 exclusive.