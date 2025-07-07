If you've ever considered a USB sound card or just toyed with the idea of introducing something to your setup that will elevate your audio then this early Prime Day deal that I've spotted is worth your attention.
I've just started using and testing the Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB sound card on my PS5, and it currently has a neat 22% off at Amazon right now, with it selling for $139.99 (instead of its $179.99 listing price).
This card has been a bit of a revelation for me, even after a few days' worth of testing. Diving into Death Stranding (I know, it's overdue, but I want to play it before diving into this year's sequel), I've found the extra detail and boost to the audio the card has given me is absolutely noticeable.
Now it's not the most bombastic of early Amazon Prime Day deals, but this listing does represent a price lower than the average price it's been selling at for a while now and the value here is strong.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Creative Sound BlasterX G6 USB sound card
Perfect for audiophiles, and those who have a wired headset, the G6 can really transform your gaming audio.
Price check: $139.99 at Walmart | $139.99 at Newegg | $139.99 at Lenovo
UK price: £129.99 at Amazon
It's not the newest of products, I know - even the packaging still has a lot of mentions of the PS4 on it, not the PS5, for example - but quality endures. Creative's audio pedigree shines through here, and being able to engage with the brand's Scout Mode to get an edge in online play, or use the SBX mode at the push of a button, is excellent.
Obviously, given you'll need to be wired into the G6, you'll have to calculate the lengths of your wires or maybe even get extensions if you sit far away from your PS5 - but trust me, the results are worth it.
If you use a wired gaming headset of any stripe or a pair of audiophile headphones for gaming like the Sennheiser HD 550s, for example, then this could be the best audio companion to pick up this year.
If you're looking for a bird's eye view of the pricing on the G6 or are outside of the US, then our price-finding tech below has you covered.
