Beat the heat with these three cool ice cream makers now on sale for Amazon Prime Day – but don't shop this Ninja Creami deal
It's not just the deals heating up this Amazon Prime Day; if you've been hit by recent heatwaves, you might just want to snag a good deal on an ice cream maker to keep you cool. While the deals officially start tomorrow, other retailers are also joining the fray so it's worth checking out early deals like the Ninja Creami, now $169 (was $199) at Walmart.
That beats Amazon's current Creami deal for $199. This is far from the best price we've ever seen for the model; while its list price was $229 at launch, and it sold at that price for the majority of its first two years on the market, nowadays it's priced at $199. The one to really avoid, however, is this Ninja Creami Deluxe, now $249 (was $279) – except the retail price is actually $249 and it was only listed higher for less than a day back in 2023.
So, which are the best ice cream maker deals? Read on to find out, and have your Prime membership ready to benefit from all the biggest discounts this week. You can sign up for $14.99 per month, or make use of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial (or a six-month free trial for 18-24-year-olds) to take advantage of this great low price.
Today's best ice cream maker deals
If soft serve is your sweet treat of choice, the Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine will delight you with results in under 30 minutes. It's more affordable than the Ninja Creami deluxe, and features built-in topping dispensers for fun with all the family, earning it four stars in our review.
The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker in the US is the more basic model. It has five preset programs including classic functions for ice cream, milkshakes, sorbets, and gelato. In all cases, it’s easy to use as you simply need to fill it up and leave the maker to do the hard work. It's not the best price we've seen (which was $149) but a solid discount on a popular product that we gave four stars in our review, nonetheless.
While this isn't one we've personally tested, Hamilton Beach is a household name and its 4.4-star Amazon rating would suggest it holds up to the brand's good value reputation. While some appliances from the brand struggle a little in the durability department, it seems the biggest complaint here is its volume. However, if you want a high-capacity, low-cost option, this is the one for you.
Ice cream makers have regained popularity in recent years, but it's not just for the novelty of at-home soft serve. Certainly, in the case of the Ninja Creami, it's so users can have a bit more control over what goes into their sweet treats, whether that's down to dietary preferences or restrictions.
Each of these options gets you freshly made ice cream in less than an hour too, and if that's not the best way to beat the heat this summer, I don't know what is.
More options
If you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, the ice cream maker bowl attachment is a nice budget option. You freeze the bow overnight, add the ingredients, and then churn for 20-30 minutes to get your ice cream. Makes two quarts in one batch and you can eat it out the bowl.
Whynter ICR-300SS 0.5-Quart Stainless Steel Rolled Ice Cream Maker: was $275 now $166.96 on Amazon
This ice cream maker is for a more unique take on the creamy dessert. It comes with a compressor freezer so you don't need to freeze it overnight. Instead, you pour and spread the mixture on top then wait five minutes to freeze before rolling it up. It also comes with two stainless steel spatulas.
