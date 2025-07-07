It's not just the deals heating up this Amazon Prime Day; if you've been hit by recent heatwaves, you might just want to snag a good deal on an ice cream maker to keep you cool. While the deals officially start tomorrow, other retailers are also joining the fray so it's worth checking out early deals like the Ninja Creami, now $169 (was $199) at Walmart.

That beats Amazon's current Creami deal for $199. This is far from the best price we've ever seen for the model; while its list price was $229 at launch, and it sold at that price for the majority of its first two years on the market, nowadays it's priced at $199. The one to really avoid, however, is this Ninja Creami Deluxe, now $249 (was $279) – except the retail price is actually $249 and it was only listed higher for less than a day back in 2023.

So, which are the best ice cream maker deals? Read on to find out.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker in the US is the more basic model. It has five preset programs including classic functions for ice cream, milkshakes, sorbets, and gelato. In all cases, it’s easy to use as you simply need to fill it up and leave the maker to do the hard work. It's not the best price we've seen (which was $149) but a solid discount on a popular product that we gave four stars in our review, nonetheless.

Hamilton Beach Automatic Ice Cream Machine : was $62.95 now $47.21 at Amazon While this isn't one we've personally tested, Hamilton Beach is a household name and its 4.4-star Amazon rating would suggest it holds up to the brand's good value reputation. While some appliances from the brand struggle a little in the durability department, it seems the biggest complaint here is its volume. However, if you want a high-capacity, low-cost option, this is the one for you.

Ice cream makers have regained popularity in recent years, but it's not just for the novelty of at-home soft serve. Certainly, in the case of the Ninja Creami, it's so users can have a bit more control over what goes into their sweet treats, whether that's down to dietary preferences or restrictions.

Each of these options gets you freshly made ice cream in less than an hour too, and if that's not the best way to beat the heat this summer, I don't know what is.

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment Stand Mixer: was $99.99 now $79.95 at Amazon If you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, the ice cream maker bowl attachment is a nice budget option. You freeze the bow overnight, add the ingredients, and then churn for 20-30 minutes to get your ice cream. Makes two quarts in one batch and you can eat it out the bowl.