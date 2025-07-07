Here's an exceptionally neat product that'll fit right into any PS5 gaming setup - and one that's close to half-price right now. I'm talking about the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5, which has been reduced to just $23.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

Not only is that close to half off, it's just a few bucks away from its lowest ever price on record at the online retailer, which was around $19 last year. Even though Amazon Prime Day hasn't quite begun yet, this is a stellar early deal that I definitely recommend checking out - especially if you're sick of the DualSense's pretty woeful battery life.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5

The Razer Quick Charging Stand is certainly one of the best PS5 accessories in its price range, especially when it has been discounted steeply like we're currently seeing. While it only supports the charging of a single controller at a time - unlike the official DualSense Charging Station which can house two gamepads for simultaneous charging - I do like the compact nature of Razer's product, as well as its slick looks.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates on the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 in your region.