Here's an exceptionally neat product that'll fit right into any PS5 gaming setup - and one that's close to half-price right now. I'm talking about the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5, which has been reduced to just $23.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon.
Not only is that close to half off, it's just a few bucks away from its lowest ever price on record at the online retailer, which was around $19 last year. Even though Amazon Prime Day hasn't quite begun yet, this is a stellar early deal that I definitely recommend checking out - especially if you're sick of the DualSense's pretty woeful battery life.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5
Just a few bucks shy of half price, this is an essential PS5 accessory if you've grown tired of that DualSense low battery warning. It can be hooked up to your console or PC via USB-C, and you simply place your controller in the slot on top of the unit to begin charging. Simple.
The Razer Quick Charging Stand is certainly one of the best PS5 accessories in its price range, especially when it has been discounted steeply like we're currently seeing. While it only supports the charging of a single controller at a time - unlike the official DualSense Charging Station which can house two gamepads for simultaneous charging - I do like the compact nature of Razer's product, as well as its slick looks.
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best rates on the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5 in your region.
