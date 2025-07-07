Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale is live: shop my 27 deal picks, plus a Switch 2 re-stock

Walmart is here to take a price of the Prime Day pie and give Switch 2 hunters a treat. The retailer has released its rival Prime Day sale, Walmart Deals, allowing Walmart Plus members to shop deals tonight on everything from OLED TVs, robot vacuums, AirPods, and patio furniture.



If that wasn't enough, Walmart is also restocking the highly coveted Nintendo Switch 2 at 7 PM ET. The console has been out of stock in the US, but Walmart is restocking the console to coincide with its big Deals sale.



The catch to all of this? You must be a Walmart Plus member to shop tonight's deals. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, get access to tonight's sale, and secure your Switch 2. A Walmart Plus membership is $98 annually or $12.95 a month. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no minimum order, a free Paramount+ subscription, and discounts on gas.



Below you'll find my pick of tonight's 27 best Walmart deals, which include exclusive offers that you won't find at Amazon. I've also included a link to the Switch 2 console, which I predict will sell out quickly, so if you can add it to your basket, I would recommend checking out before it's too late.

Walmart's 27 best anti-Prime Day deals

You can sign up for a Walmart Plus membership and gain access to tonight's sale and the Switch 2 restock. You can try Walmart Plus for free for 30 days, and after that, an annual plan is $98 or $12.95 a month. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no minimum order, a free Paramount+ subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales.

Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29 now $24.99 at Walmart The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $25, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $599 - an incredible price that I can't imagine will last long. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Refurbished): was $429.99 now $209.99 at Walmart It's rare to see the original Supersonic discounted at all, and while this specific model is refurbished, it's still an incredible deal at just $209.99. This is a fantastic hair dryer, with powerful airflow and a streamlined design that's comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver.

Ninja AF100 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart It's only $20 off, but let's not forget that this was already one of the best budget-friendly air fryers out there, which we also awarded four stars in our review. The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is perfect for cooking and crisping up food with a capacity of around 2 lb. of French fries. It's easy to use too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for an effortless cleanup.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $399.99 now $229.99 at Walmart If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V7 Advanced on sale for just $229.99 - a record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V7 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and provides up to 40 minutes of run time.

Greenworks 60V Front Mount String Trimmer: was $198 now $164 at Walmart Keep your lawn looking good all summer with this Greenworks trimmer, on sale for $164. The 60V trimmer has a run time of up to 50 minutes on a single charge and features high and low speed settings and a responsive speed trigger.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's rival Prime Day sale has the popular appliance for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $129.95 at Walmart The top-rated Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for $129.95 - just $30 more than the lowest-ever price. This model supports lossless audio playback via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio cable, as well as Spatial Audio, which utilizes head tracking to enhance your listening experience. These headphones also last up to 50 hours on a single charge and can regain five hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging.

Beats Pill: was $149.95 now $129.95 at Walmart The Beats Pill is a sturdy, classy portable speaker that you can use anywhere from the living room to the poolside, thanks to its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. It also boasts a substantial 24-hour battery life, allowing you to listen for an extended period without worrying about recharging. Today's deal shaves $20 off the retail price.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $176 at Walmart Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum offers deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. The multi-surface brush roll also combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control. Today's discount brings the price down to $176,

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $399.99 now $279 at Walmart While the GoPro Hero 12 is an older model, it remains one of the leading action cameras, offering GoPro's unmatched range of accessories that suit both beginners and pros alike. Today's rival Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record-low of $279.99.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Walmart The best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch features upgrades, including Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display. The Apple Watch 10 has been known to sell out during Prime Day, so this is a great early deal to snag at Walmart today.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $299 now $219 at Walmart If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop for just $219. For that money, you're getting an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Roku 32-inch Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $179.99 now $138 at Walmart Roku's highly rated 32-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for only $138 - the cheapest display on our list. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

LG 55-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,496.99 at Walmart The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Walmart's rival Prime Day sale has an impressive $300 discount, bringing the price down to a record low. You're getting the best picture possible thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform with all-new AI features.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch display from Onn, which is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $428 now $348 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday because it was such a stunning price for a display of this size, and it's back in stock at Walmart. For $348, you get 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,099 at Walmart Walmart has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,099. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and the same record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and the 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price yet, thanks to a massive $1,500 discount. The LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

