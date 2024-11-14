I'm not a gamer but after watching the trailer for Prime Video's new gaming anthology series Secret Level, I'm already hooked

Although I'm not a gamer, the Prime Video trailer for the new videogame anthology series Secret Level has certainly piqued my interest.

Secret Level is based on some of the world's most famous gaming franchises and while the only videogames I've played are the likes of Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, there's no doubt that the trailer is completely mesmerizing. It's no surprise though as the adult animated anthology show is from the mind of Netflix's Love, Death and Robots creator Tim Miller, which I'm a big fan of.

The first teaser trailer for Prime Video's new videogame anthology show was unveiled at Gamescom on August 20 and now one of the best streaming services has released a new trailer (see below) which showcases the visually striking art and animation styles that'll be shown in Secret Level.

Each episode tells an original short story set in a number of beloved videogame universes such as God of War, PAC-MAN, and Dungeons & Dragons. Secret Level is a "celebration of games and gamers", and now I definitely want to be in on the party.

What is Secret Level about?

Secret Level - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Secret Level is a groundbreaking gaming anthology series that tells individual stories set within the worlds of some of the most legendary videogames. The potential best Prime Video show will also include relatively new game franchises like the team-based shooter Concord, which you can play on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Alongside the ones mentioned above, the games included in the 15-episode series are: Armored Core, Crossfire, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament and Warhammer 40,000.

Secret Level, which debuts on Prime Video on December 10 along with additional episodes on December 17, also has a star-studded cast, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit and more.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors