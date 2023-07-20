Armored Core 6 release date, gameplay and everything we know

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is in the works over at FromSoftware. Thanks to a particularly surprising tweet from PlayStation UK, fans have finally got some information on what to expect from this next mech-based title come its release date of August 25.

FromSoftware's Armored Core 6 is a mech-based vehicular combat game that'll see players return to the destroyed planet of Rubicon 3 to fight as a mercenary for money and resources. It's been 10 years since the last installment in this 15-game series, so we can't wait to see how this latest entry will utilize the power of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Want to know more about these giant mechs? Read on for everything we know about Armored Core 6 so far. As new details are revealed for Armored Core 6, this page will be updated.

Armored Core 6: cut to the chase

What is it? The next entry in FromSoftware's mech-based fighting series

The next entry in FromSoftware's mech-based fighting series When does it come out? August 25, 2023

August 25, 2023 What can I play it on? PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

(Image credit: FromSoftware Inc.)

Armored Core 6 will release on August 25, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At present, this is all we know, with a more specific date being held back for a future announcement. Thankfully for those still playing on last-generation consoles and hardware, you'll be able to play Armored Core 6 when it launches.

Armored Core 6 trailer

Armored Core 6's latest gameplay trailer showcased mountains of new content including a release date for the upcoming mech-based combat title.

This short trailer depicts the swathes of new gameplay content for Armored Core 6, including a shuttle descending onto the planet of Rubicon 3 followed by mountains of various battle sequences that really shows off everything on offer.

No other trailers for Armored Core 6 have been released yet but, when they are, you'll find them all on publisher Bandai Namco's official YouTube channel.

Armored Core 6 story and setting

(Image credit: FromSoftware )

The Armored Core series is set in an apocalyptic future where corporations hire mercenaries to pilot giant mechanized robots that fight tooth and nail for bounties and resources.

Armored Core 6 carries on this mech-filled apocalypse. According to Bandai Namco's website, the narrative focus on this upcoming title will surround a new mysterious substance found on the planet Rubicon 3. Initially seen as a brilliant energy source, this substance became unstable and engulfed the planets and surrounding stars in flames.

Almost half a century later, this same substance has resurfaced on the contaminated planet and piqued numerous big corporations' interest. You will be sent to Rubicon 3 as a mercenary to capture this source of power and fight off anyone who gets in your way.

Armored Core 6 gameplay

(Image credit: FromSoftware Inc.)

Armored Core 6 is a "3D combat mecha action game" that will see players "freely run around the three-dimensional stage with slow and steady three-dimensional maneuvers", according to FromSoftware's official website.

Mechs have always been a big part of the Armored Core series. Like the original games, players will have enormous control over mech customization. You can create original mechs by swapping out pieces that can be purchased with money earned from mercenary missions. Players will also be able to change almost every part of their mech before respawning; with four weapon slots to play with, you can really personalize your mech.

There will also be a multiplayer mode "where you'll be able to customize your mech and take that fully customized mech into battle with others", the director of Armored Core 6, Masaru Yamamura, said in an interview with IGN.

The new previews that came out recently for Armored Core 6 didn't only give glowing first impressions of the mech-fighting game but also gave fans a little insight into the fighting mechanics. NME reported that there is an impact bar when fighting mechs. This bar indicates when mechs are vulnerable to "heavy" damage. However, this bar depletes quickly, so after you've damaged an enemy, you'll have to switch up your playstyle, much like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Armored Core 6 news

(Image credit: FromSoftware )

The Soulsborne games were “the only obstacle” preventing Armored Core 6

It’s been 10 years since the release of the last Armored Core game and, in an interview with BNE Fun Live, producer Yasutaka Ogura explained why FromSoftware hasn't released a new series entry sooner.

“There was never any intention to leave this large a gap [between Armored Core games],” Ogura said. “The only real obstacle [...] was that our company always had so many different titles on the go." So thanks to all those pesky critically acclaimed Soulsborne games, we’ve had to wait a decade for Armored Core 6.