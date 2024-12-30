Infinity Nikki Version 1.1 is out now, here's everything you need to know about the Shooting Star Season update

Infinity Nikki Version 1.1 is out now

Magical fashionistas rejoice, cause cozy open-world dress-up adventure Infinity Nikki has received its first major update.

The Version 1.1, or ‘Shooting Star Season’ update, introduces a wide range of new events with some great rewards. This includes the ‘Star-Kissed Wishes’ event, which allows you to earn Diamonds and the exclusive ‘Memory's Stardust’ earrings sketch. There’s also the limited-time ‘Celestial Wishes’ Resonance event, with the five-star ‘Wings of Wishes’ and four-star ‘Starfall Radiance’ outfits up for grabs.

Both outfits grant unique effects. Wearing the full ‘Wings of Wishes’ set allows you to float around gracefully on the wings of a paper crane, while wearing the full ‘Starfall Radiance' set fills the sky with beautiful shooting stars.

The ‘Into a Starry Night’ event will also be unlocked, letting you complete tasks in order to claim the free three-star ‘Path of Starlight’ outfit. This is on top of the ‘Adventures under the Stars’, ‘Let’s Touch Shooting Stars!’, and ‘Take the Bait, Pink Ribbon Eel!’ events, which will each offer their own rewards.

New check-in bonuses will be available too, with those who log in for a total of seven days receiving 10 Revelation Crystal.

As you might expect, the update brings a handful of new quests. Notable additions include the ‘Call of Beginnings’ Interlude Chapter, which rewards you with a sketch for the five-star ‘Silvergale’s Arial’ Miracle Outfit free of charge. A new Mira Journey battle pass has been enabled, letting you level up through a fresh series of rewards.

Some novel features are being added, such as Assisted Path. If you frequently fail at a dungeon stage, you will be able to enable Assisted Path in order to quickly clear it, which sounds incredibly useful.

All of this has been bundled with plenty of fixes and optimizations, improving the Infinity Nikki experience. You can read the full patch notes via a recent post to the game’s official X / Twitter account.

Infinity Nikki is available now as a free-to-play title on PC, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS.