Genshin Impact Version 5.3 drops next week – here's everything you need to know about its new playable characters and events

Genshin Impact Version 5.3 arrives on January 1, 2025

It adds two new five star playable characters

This is in addition to a new four star character, story act, in-game events, and more

Developer Hoyoverse has shared some details about the Genshin Impact Version 5.3, or ‘Incandescent Ode of Resurrection’ update that is set to launch on January 1, 2025.

Headline additions include the debut of not just one, but two five star characters: Mavuika and Citlali. As Pyro Archon, Mavuika features two unique combat styles. She can either fight with her claymore sword or decimate foes atop Flamestrider – a one of a kind fiery motorbike construct.

Her Element Skill summons the Ring of Searing Radiance, which follows your active character doling out substantial Pyro damage to nearby enemies. She has a unique Fighting Spirit resource too, which is required to activate her Element Burst Pyro attack and enter a special, more powerful state. A new story quest will also be available, introducing you to the character.

Image 1 of 3 Mavuika (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Citali (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Lan Yan (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

On the other hand, Citlali, also known as ‘Granny Itztli’, is a powerful Cyro Catalyst fighter. She is accompanied by two companions, Itzpapa and Citalin, which transform into a magical set of cushions and pillows that she floats atop of while exploring. In combat, Citali uses her companions to summon shields and deal high Cyro damage.

The second half of Version 5.3 will then debut Lan Yan, a four star Anemo Catalyst user with a Swallow-Wisp shield that can absorb Hydro, Pyro, Cyro, or Electro elemental damage. The absorbed damage type can then be dished back out to the enemy with her air attacks.

The update will also bring a new story act for Natlan’s Archon Quest in which the player will face off with the powerful new Abyssal Mimic Dragon, or Lord of Eroded Primal Fire, boss.

The Lantern Rite event is returning to Liyue Harbor, bathing the area in a soft warm glow. Players can claim free rewards, including 1,600 Primogens and the 'Wings of Fate’s Course Intertwined' glider via the in-game mail system in celebration of the festival. This is on top of 10 Intertwined Fate via daily login rewards and a free four star character for those who complete the Lantern Rite event.

If you're seeking more outfits you can claim Xiangling's ‘New Year’s Cheer’ look by completing quests to increase the event's Festive Fever level. Hu Tao’s ‘Cherries Snow-Laden’ outfit will also be on sale in the in-game shop at a limited-time discount.

This is all on top of a range of balance changes, plus the permanent introduction of the popular rhythm game mode.

If you want to try Genshin Impact for yourself ahead of the update’s launch, it’s available as a free-to-play title on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.