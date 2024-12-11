I can't wait for Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.4, here's everything you need to know before it drops next week

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.4 arrives next week

It overhauls the combat and exploration experience

Two new agents will also be added, with one free for players

Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.4, or ‘A Storm of Falling Stars’, is on the way and it looks to be one of the biggest and best updates that the game has received yet.

It introduces a wealth of improvements designed to streamline and overhaul the gameplay, finally ditching the controversial 'TV mode' exploration system in favor of a much more immersive 3D environment that you can actually move around. To accommodate this change, Main Story stages have been redesigned all the way from the Prologue to Chapter 3.

Contracted Agents will finally be playable in the city, which sounds like a great way to snap more in-game pics of your favorites. A new Quality Time Mode will be added too, letting your Agents follow you around Sixth Street and other locations on your daily tasks.

Combat has received a small but noticeable tweak in that Decibels, the units you need to accumulate in order to trigger powerful ultimate abilities, are no longer shared between your squad - letting you now use Ultimates sequentially with different characters.

As you might expect, new story content will be introduced focusing on the Section 6 faction and a new Port Elpis environment. In addition to the S-Rank Bangboo Agent Gulliver, two new S-Rank characters from Section 6 are being brought in.

Image 1 of 3 Hoshimi Miyabi (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Asaba Harumasa (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Agent Gulliver (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

This includes the powerful Section 6 leader Hoshimi Miyabi, a Frost Anomaly Agent armed with a magical katana that inflicts Frost Anomaly damage on enemies. There’s also Asaba Harumasa, an Electric Attack Agent with a bow. You will actually be able to obtain Harumasa completely for free, provided you are Inter-Knot level 8 or above after the update is live.

A few new combat modes are coming too, such as the Deadly Assault periodic operation. New environment Reverb Arena will then host a wide range of events with unique gameplay mechanics, including a tower-defense challenge with Bangboo.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, the update adds PlayStation 5 Pro support introducing “enhanced performance” and ray-tracing for even more pristine visuals. Version 1.4 will release on December 18.

If you’re interested in trying Zenless Zone Zero, it’s available now as a free-to-play title on PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5.