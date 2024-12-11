8BitDo is one of my favorite controller makers, and it's just released a follow-up to its excellent budget Switch gamepad

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Bluetooth controller is available now in the US

Comes in blue or pink colors and has a number of notable upgrades

Worldwide release isn't confirmed as of yet

One of my favorite controller brands has just released a new version of its excellent budget gamepad: the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Bluetooth controller.

A refined version of the 8BitDo Ultimate C Bluetooth controller - which I also consider to be one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers - the 2C is currently only available in the US for an impressive $29.99. Coming in two distinct colorways - blue or pink - I imagine availability will extend to the UK and other regions in due time.

At a glance, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Bluetooth controller has some noticeable upgrades over its predecessor. The Hall effect thumbsticks look to be improved with sturdy metal rings and a pair of remappable bumpers have been added. These are situated between the triggers, much like the ones we see on the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.

Another change is found in the wireless controller's overall aesthetic. The rear shell now bears a lighter shade of its main color (again, either blue or pink), which I think is a very pleasing touch. It appears that the d-pad and bumpers have also been further refined, this time offering a more tactile and responsive feel overall.

You're also still getting gyro aiming with the 2C - quite a rarity for controllers that are this affordable. However, it does seem like near-field communication (NFC) support for amiibo figures and cards is still absent here, just like the original model. Though that's an omission I'm willing to forgive, especially given the controller's low price point.

Much like GameSir, 8BitDo is a brand that I find to rarely miss the mark when it comes to controller design. I've tested and reviewed several 8BitDo products including the 8BitDo Ultimate and 8BitDo Arcade Stick, and always found something to love with the brand's hardware. Be that in overall quality, affordability, or impressive feature sets, it's a brand that I'm typically confident in recommending to those looking to buy a new controller.

