PlayStation Wrap-Up is still down after breaking almost immediately at launch

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 is now live...

...except for one problem: it's down right now

The site is supposed to present a range of statistics from your year of PlayStation gaming

Sony has launched PlayStation Wrap-Up, a website that's supposed to bring you a detailed breakdown of your year on PlayStation consoles and devices. That's what it would be doing if it wasn't still broken.

Heading to the official PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 page right now presents you with a simple "we'll be back soon" message, indicating that the site is still down since its launch yesterday, and that maintenance is underway. It's unclear what caused the site to go down so sporadically, but hopefully Sony will have a fix soon.

It's a shame as I find end-of-year wrap-ups like this to be quite a fun read. The official PlayStation Blog post for Wrap-Up 2024 shows what some of the presented information is supposed to look like. It presents stats like the number of individual games and hours played, trophies earned, and even a "play style" based on the kinds of titles you've enjoyed in 2024.

This year's Wrap-Up will also include some rather nostalgic stats, including the total number of games played since a user created their PlayStation Network account.

If you're concerned about missing anything due to PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 currently being down, there's nothing to worry about. The site will run from now up until January 10, 2025, with more stats being added as the days progress it seems. That also gives Sony plenty of time to sort the issues out, too.

