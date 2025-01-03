PlayStation Classics port studio Implicit Conversions appears to be researching PS3 emulation

PlayStation Classics porters Implicit Conversions is "dreaming about" PS3 emulation - potentially for PS5

That's according to the developer's roadmap

PS3 games are currently only available via cloud streaming on PS5

Retro game port developer Implicit Conversions appears to be looking into proper PS3 emulation - likely for the PlayStation Classics collection available via PS Plus on PS5.

That's according to the developer's roadmap which was spotted over at the r/GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit (via VGC).

The Trello-esque roadmap has a section on the far left labeled 'Dreaming About' and this is where we see a card for the "Researching and prototyping the possibility of a PlayStation 3 emulator package for Syrup." Syrup being the developer's own emulation engine with which it brings classic games to modern hardware.

As it stands, PS3 games are playable on PS5, but only via cloud game streaming. This often leads to a less than optimal play experience especially for folk without speedy internet connections. At present, it is the only Sony console generation that doesn't have some form of native support on PS5, as PS4 and a collection of PS1 and PS2 games can be downloaded on the system.

It's a shame, too, as there's no shortage of excellent PS3 games that remain exclusive to the console without any form of re-release. That includes Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Motorstorm, Resistance: Fall of Man, Tokyo Jungle and - one of my personal faves - Ridge Racer 7.

Just to keep expectations in check, we shouldn't be expecting PS3 emulation on PS5 anytime soon. Implicit Conversions has it in a unique 'dreaming about' tab separate from an 'in progress' tab on its roadmap which means the tech likely isn't in active development.

Still, the fact the roadmap is available for public viewing is a bit of a silver lining in all this. It does at least show that those responsible for porting classic games to modern hardware do have PS3 emulation on the radar, and they're likely aware of the demand. It probably won't happen for a good few years, though.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors