Here's everything you need to know about the huge Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.0 update

Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.0 arrives on January 15

It adds a new world for players to explore

This is in addition to two new five-star playable characters

Hoyoverse has announced some new details about the Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.0, or ‘Paean of Era Nova’, update and it seems absolutely massive.

First and foremost, it kicks off a new chapter in the main story and allows players to experience the new world of Amphoreus.

Isolated from the rest of the universe, residents of Amphoreus worship the Titans - 12 legendary beings that created the planet. After a series of tragedies that saw the world overtaken by an evil black tide, humanity is isolated in the besieged Holy City of Okhema, which is protected by the Worldbearing Titan Kephale.

Players will encounter a mysterious but adorable new companion quickly named ‘Mem’ thanks to their inability to make any other sound. Mem can be summoned in battle, gradually charging Energy. At full charge, Mem will trigger a Support effect that deals additional True DMG that can help turn a dire battle around.

You will also be free to wander around Okhema, which features distinctive landmarks like the vast Marmoreal Palace, grand baths, and more.

That’s not all, however, as there will also be the city-state of Castrum Kremnos to explore. The home of the Strife Titan, players will be able to use a unique time-travel power to transport themselves to the city in its golden age.

This is on top of a few other environments, including the world’s starting point of The Vortex of Genesis.

Image 1 of 2 The Herta (Image credit: Hoyoverse) Aglaea (Image credit: Hoyoverse)

The update will also introduce two new powerful five-star playable characters. The first is The Herta, who players have previously only been able to encounter through her magical puppets. She is an Ice-Type Erudition character with a focus on massive area-of-effect damage, targeting up to five enemies at once. She can stack Interpretation on enemies and allies, increasing her damage output further.

The second character is Aglaea, a native of Amphoreus. She is the first limited five-star Remembrance character and can summon the Garmentmaker memosprite to fight alongside her in battle. Together they dance around the battlefield, attacking with an enchanting cadence.

Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.0 will arrive on January 15 in the US and January 16 in the UK. The free-to-play game is available now on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.