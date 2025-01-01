I can't wait to stream these 27 new movies on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Max, and more in 2025

Cinephiles are in for a treat in 2025 because the number of new movies being released seems almost endless, especially looking at the dockets of some of the biggest studios. Even smaller studios have a stacked schedule, both at the box office and on the streaming front (these three new A24 movies coming to Max in January are just a taste of what's on the way).

To get an idea of what's coming out next year that we'll likely see on the biggest and best streaming services, including Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Netflix, Paramount Plus, and Prime Video, I've put together the below guide of movies that have been announced to be released in 2025. This list includes some movies that will be released in theaters that don't have streaming release dates yet but only from studios with direct ties to these services.

That means you won't see the likes of 28 Years Later because it's not yet clear which streaming service it will stream on – some Sony movies (the parent company of Columbia Pictures, the studio that made the movie) are licensed to Netflix, but nothing official has been confirmed. But enough about studio rights, here are the movies I'm most looking forward to (hopefully) streaming in 2025.

2025 movie calendar

For a snapshot of the most anticipated movies coming in 2025 that will likely become available on one of the best streaming services to stream, see the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Month Movies Services January Back In Action; Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl; Unstoppable; You’re Cordially Invited Netflix (2); Prime Video (2) February The Gorge; Captain America: Brave New World*; My Fault: London; Parthernope; The Legend of Ochi Apple TV Plus (1); Prime Video (1) March Snow White*; Sinners*; Alto Knights*; The Electric State; Novocaine; Ash*; On Becoming a Guinea Fowl Netflix (1) April Mickey 17*; A Minecraft Movie* Row 3 - Cell 2 May Thunderbolts*; Lilo & Stitch* ; Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning* Row 4 - Cell 2 June F1*; Elio* ; 28 Years Later* Row 5 - Cell 2 July Freakier Friday*; The Fantastic Four: First Steps*; Superman* Row 6 - Cell 2 August The Battle of Baktan Cross* Row 7 - Cell 2 September The Bride* Row 8 - Cell 2 October Tron: Ares* Row 9 - Cell 2 November Predator: Badlands* Row 10 - Cell 2 December Avatar: Fire and Ash* Row 11 - Cell 2 TBA All of You; Mayday; Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery; Havoc; Plankton: The Movie; Deep Cover; Picture This Apple TV Plus (2); Netflix (3); Prime Video (2)

My most anticipated Apple TV Plus movies of 2025

The Gorge

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Director: Scott Derrickson

Lead cast: Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver

Release date: February 14, 2025

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is releasing a new sci-fi romance starring Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen's Gambit) and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) this Valentine's Day. The new Apple TV Plus movie The Gorge sees Teller and Taylor-Joy playing two highly-trained snipers tasked with guarding a mysterious gorge that they've been told is the literal gate to hell. Could this become one of the best Apple TV Plus movies of 2025? Make sure to check back in with TechRadar to find out.

F1

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Lead cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies

Release date: June 27, 2025

Where to watch: Theaters (streaming release TBC)

Before debuting on Apple TV Plus, the upcoming movie F1 will race into IMAX theaters this summer, offering fans of the sport a new way to immerse themselves in the spectacle. Made in partnership with Formula 1 and world champion Lewis Hamilton, the movie seemingly blurs fiction and reality by shooting scenes of the film's fictional racing team against the titans of the sport during actual Grand Prix weekends.

My most anticipated Disney Plus movies of 2025

Captain America: Brave New World

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Director: Julius Onah

Lead cast: Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson and Xosha Roquemore

Release date: February 13/14, 2025 (AU/US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Since Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, took Captain American's shield in Avengers: Endgame, we haven't seen him return to the big screen. That's about to change with the release of Captain America: Brave New World, which is set after the events of the 2021 TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Marvel Phase 5 movie will star Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross (as well as the Red Hulk), and it looks like it will strike a more political thriller tone.

Snow White

(Image credit: Disney)

Director: Marc Webb

Lead cast: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia and Dujonna Gift

Release date: March 20/21, 2025 (AU/US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Disney's fairest princess of them all is getting a new live-action movie remake that's set to reimagine a timeless fairytale we all know and love. Snow White will star Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the titular princess alongside Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Wicked Queen. While the movie is billed as a remake, it will feature new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It looks as charming as the original animation, but it will be interesting to see how it stands up against the previous live-action adaptations that came before it.

Thunderbolts

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Director: Jake Schreier

Lead cast: Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Sebastian Stan

Release date: May1/ 2, 2025 (AU/US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Thunderbolts will be the final Marvel Phase 5 film to be released next year, marking the mid-point of The Multiverse Saga. The movie is essentially MCU's Suicide Squad and will see several anti-heroes (Bucky Barnes, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, John Walker, aka US Agent, and Ava Starr, aka Ghost) team up for a government mission that will likely be a global scale disaster of epic proportions. Let's go Dark Avengers!

Lilo & Stitch

(Image credit: Disney)

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Lead cast: Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, Hannah Waddingham, Tia Carrere, Billy Magnussen and Zach Galifianakis

Release date: May 22/ 23, 2025 (AU/US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Another Disney live-action remake? You better believe it! As part of 2024's D23 Expo, the House of Mouse announced that Lilo and Stitch would return to the big screen after more than 20-years in 2025. Following the success of Moana, it's great to see another Polynesian Islands-based movie on the way. With the filmmaker behind Marcel the Shell with Shoes On onboard, this looks like it could be a great watch for friends and families (or ohanas as it's known in Hawaiian).

Elio

(Image credit: Disney)

Directors: Adrian Molina, Madeline Sharafian and Domee Shi

Lead cast: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana and Brad Garrett

Release date: June 13/19, 2025 (AU/US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Pixar's 28th feature film is finally set to debut in the spring (that's the autumn for southern dwellers) of 2025, and from what we've seen in the trailer, it's going to be out of this world! I love the sound of the plot: what happens when an alien-obsessed 11-year-old boy gets beamed up into space and mistaken for Earth's leader by an interplanetary organization? I don't doubt this will find a way onto our best Disney Plus movies guide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Director: Matt Shakman

Lead cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Release date: June 24/25, 2025 (AU/US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Marvel's first Fantastic Four outing will premiere in mid-2025, marking the third film for the big screen about the four astronauts turned superheroes: Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch, and The Thing. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is not an origin story but will instead lay the groundwork for future crossovers with the MCU. Unfortunately, Marvel is keeping details about the film's plot under wraps for now, so we'll just have to savor the retro 60s-inspired artwork in the movie's poster.

Tron: Ares

(Image credit: Disney)

Director: Joachim Rønning

Lead cast: Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jeff Bridges, Jodie Turner-Smith and Cameron Monaghan.

Release date: October 10, 2025 (US, UK and AU)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Get ready to plug back into ‘The Grid’ because the sequel to Tron: Legacy arrives in 2025, marking the third installment of Steven Lisberger’s 1982 sci-fi video game film series. Jeff Bridges will reprise his role as genius programmer Kevin Flynn but isn’t expected to play a big part in the movie. Instead, Jared Leto is stepping into the lead role of Ares, an AI computer program that enters the real world on a dangerous mission. Perhaps most excitingly, Daft Punk will be swapped for Nine Inch Nails to compose the score.

Predator: Badlands

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Lead cast: Elle Fanning

Release date: November 6/7, 2025 (AU/US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Following the success of Prey, which broke streaming records on both Hulu and Disney Plus, it was only a matter of time until we got another Predator movie from Dan Trachtenberg. For his next Predator outing, the filmmaker is expected to make another “standalone film that really shifts the Hollywood paradigm.” Plot details for Predator: Badlands are thin on the ground, but it will reportedly be set in the future with another female lead. This isn’t the only Predator project we’re getting in 2025, with 20th Century Studios confirming that another secret film set in the franchise will also be released.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Director: James Cameron

Lead cast: Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet and Giovanni Ribisi

Release date: December 19, 2025 (AU/US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

The next chapter in James Cameron's Avatar story was confirmed to be releasing in late 2025 at the D23 Expo 2024 in August last year, where it was also announced that the film would introduce "new cultures, and settings and creatures, and new biomes," Cameron reportedly told Disney fans at the event. Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to continue the story of Jake Sully, picking up from the events of Avatar: The Way of the Water, and will explore a new tribe of Na’vi species living on the planet Pandora. Following the critical reception from the last film in the franchise, this has the potential to be another visual masterpiece.

My most anticipated Max movies of 2025

Sinners

(Image credit: WBD)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Lead cast: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku and Jayme Lawson

Release date: April 18, 2025 (US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

This Easter, Ryan Coogler is set to return to the director's chair after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to bring us what Warner Bros. Discovery describes as a "new vision of fear" in the form of the new movie Sinners, which looks terrifying from the brief clips shown in the official trailer. In it, Michael B Jordan plays twin brothers who return to their hometown looking to start afresh, only to be greeted by something much more sinister than the troubled lives they left behind. This one has the potential to be one of the best horror movies of 2025.

Alto Knights

(Image credit: Netflix)

Director: Barry Levinson

Lead cast: Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Kathrine Narducci, Belmont Cameli and Bob Glouberman

Release date: March 21, 2025 (US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Like Sinners, the new Italian mafia movie Alto Knights will see an actor – in this case, Robert De Niro – impressively play two different lead characters. These are two of New York’s most notorious organized crime bosses, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, who the film will follow, recounting "how their separate paths to power place them on a deadly collision course", as the official plot reads. The movie had originally been scheduled to be released in late 2024, but has since been pushed back to March 2025, leaving you time to stream De Niro in his first Netflix outing: Zero Day.

Mickey 17

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Lead cast: Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo and Naomi Ackie

Release date: March 7, 2025 (US, UK and Australia)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

When TechRadar's Lucy Buglass saw the trailer for Mickey 17, she described it as "Parasite meets The Batman" after getting a glimpse of the unexpected collaboration between Bong Joon-ho and Robert Pattinson. The new time loop movie will follow a "disposable employee" (Pattinson), who is tasked with colonizing an ice world called Niflheim using expendable clones of himself but that runs into trouble when one of his "multipliers" survives. What could go wrong with multiple Pattinsons?

A Minecraft Movie

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures)

Director: Jared Hess

Lead cast: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers

Release date: April 18, 2025 (US, UK and Australia)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

A Minecraft Movie is one of the few video game live-action film adaptations we can expect in 2025, along with Until Dawn in April, Mortal Kombat 2 in October and Five Nights at Freddy's 2 in December. Considered to be the best selling game of all-time, fans are eager and skeptical to see what a film could bring to the budding franchise. Indeed, TechRadar's Tom Power couldn't decide if what's been crafted looks beautiful or horrifying after seeing lead actors (Jason Mamoa, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks) in an animated cubic world.

Superman

(Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

Director: James Gunn

Lead cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Isabela Merced

Release date: July 11, 2025 (US, UK and Australia)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

Another Superman live-action film? You betcha! James Gunn's Superman movie won't reportedly be another origin story retelling, but will instead be about the Man of Steel trying to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human alter ego Clark Kent's upbringing – and will (perhaps most crucially) feature the DCU's take on Krypto the Superdog. Inspired to go back and watch your favorite Superman adaptations in the run up to its release? Here are the films TechRadar's Lance Ulanoff will be starting with before the new movie takes flight.

The Battle of Baktan Cross

(Image credit: Niko Tavernise / Netflix)

Director: Paul Anderson

Lead cast: Leonardo Dicaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro and Alana Haim

Release date: August 8, 2025 (TBC)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

There really isn't a lot out there about this new movie, not even the title is officially confirmed, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mills swelling online. It will mark Paul Thomas Anderson's first movie since Licorice Pizza from 2021 and is tipped to be an adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland. Confirmed cast include Leonardo Dicaprio, Alana Haim, Benicio del Toro and Regina Hall. With Warner Bros. Discovery owning the distributing rights, we can expect this to hopefully land on Max in late 2025.

The Bride!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Lead cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley

Release date: September 25/26, 2025 (AU/US and UK)

Where to watch: Cinemas (streaming release TBC)

We're getting not one but two new Frankenstein movies in 2025! The first is from Guillermo del Toro, starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth, and while it doesn't have a confirmed release date, it is reported to premiere in cinemas before going to Netflix. The second is a very different take from Maggie Gyllenhaal that's being billed as a musical adaptation of James Whale’s Bride of Frankenstein, which was dropped by Netflix but picked up by Warner Bros. Discovery, so we're expecting that it'll eventually stream on Max after its theatrical run.

The Legend of Ochi

(Image credit: A24)

Director: Isaiah Saxon

Lead cast: William Dafoe, Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard and Emily Watson

Release date: February 28, 2025 (US)

Where to watch: Theaters (streaming release TBC)

This fantastical story sounds and looks incredible. Set in a remote northern village, where reclusive adorable-looking forest creatures known as ochi roam free, we meet a young girl called Yuri who embarks on a en epic adventure when she finds an abandoned baby ochi left behind by its pack. Stopping at nothing to return the creature to its family, this fantasy epic has all the makings to pack a serious emotional punch and become one of the best family movies of 2025.

My most anticipated Netflix movies of 2025

Back In Action

(Image credit: Netflix)

Director: Seth Gordon

Lead cast: Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou

Release date: January 17, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

When we first heard about Back In Action at the start of 2024, we said it was one of several new movies coming to Netflix we couldn't wait to see that year but its release has since been delayed to 2025, building up even more anticipation for this new star-studded movie. Indeed, TechRadar's Rowan Davies said that he couldn't wait to see Cameron Diaz back on my screen after watching the trailer. It sounds like the sequel to Mr & Mrs Smith from the plot: "Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown."

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

(Image credit: Netflix)

Directors: Merlin Crossingham and Nick Park

Lead cast: Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay and Lauren Patel

Release date: January 3, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Feathers McGraw is back in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl to get revenge on the inventor and beagle after being imprisoned in the 1993 short film The Wrong Trousers and it looks like it's safe to say, following its initial premiere on BBC One in the UK in December 2024, this is another instant hit with fans and families alike. The new movie is part of everything new on Netflix in January 2025 as it will be released internationally on Netflix on 3 January 2025.

The Electric State

(Image credit: Netflix)

Directors: The Russo Brothers

Lead cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci and Jason Alexander

Release date: March 14, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

The Russo Brothers' new Netflix movie The Electric State is an incredibly stylish robot odyssey based on Simon Stålenhag's dystopian graphic novel of the same name. Set in an retro-futuristic past version of 1997, a teenage girl and a drifter robot traverse the southwest US in search of her missing brother. It looks like the type of epic sci-fi we've been waiting for from the first trailer, making it one of the biggest new Netflix movies that's coming in 2025.

My most anticipated Paramount Plus movies of 2025

Novocaine

(Image credit: Paramount)

Directors: Dan Berk and Robert Olse

Lead cast: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel and Matt Walsh.

Release date: March 14, 2025 (US, UK and AU)

Where to watch: Theaters (streaming TBC)

Okay, this just sounds like a spin-off about Hughie Campbell from The Boys (if you didn't get a chance, make sure to catch our review of The Boys season 4 review from 2024): "When the girl [Amber Midthunder] of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate [Jack Quad] turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back."

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Directors: Christopher McQuarrie

Lead cast: Hannah Waddingham, Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby

Release date: May 21/23, 2025 (US and UK/ AU)

Where to watch: Theaters (streaming TBC)

Iconic spy Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is set to return for what TechRadar's Rowan Davies describes as one epic last hurrah in May 2025 in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the second part to 2023's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, aka Mission Impossible 7. No really, it was reported that seventh and eighth installments of the franchise would be Tom Cruise’s last as Ethan Hunt, making this final mission crucial to finding out whether our titular renegade spy will save the world from a rogue AI.

My most anticipated Prime Video movies of 2025

Unstoppable

(Image credit: Amazon)

Director: William Goldenberg

Lead cast: Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Don Cheadle

Release date: January 16, 2025

Where to watch: Prime Video

Following Jennifer Lopez's sci-fi disaster Atlas, which still became one of Netflix's most-watched movies following its release, she stepped into the role of Judy Robles, the real-life mother of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who won the NCAA wrestling championship with one leg. The sports drama film has a very promising 84% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes following its theatrical release in December 2024, making it a strong contender for our best Prime Video movies guide.

You’re Cordially Invited

(Image credit: Amazon)

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Lead cast: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner and Celia Weston

Release date: January 30, 2025

Where to watch: Prime Video

One of Amazon MGM Studios' biggest new Prime Video movies coming in 2025 is a comedy that will see the father of a bride (Will Ferrell) go head-to-head with the sister of another bride (Reece Witherspoon) when the two weddings are accidentally booked on the same weekend. Releasing at the end of January, this is the light-hearted watch to start the year with.

Ash

(Image credit: RLJE)

Directors: Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler

Lead cast: Asha Banks, Matthew Broome, Ray Fearon, Eve Macklin and Enva Lewis

Release date: March 21, 2025 (US, UK

Where to watch: Theaters (streaming TBC)

While we wait for Andy Weir's next adaptation Project Hail Mary to debut (slated for 2026), there's another sci-fi mystery on its way that has a very similar sounding premise: a woman wakes up in space with no recollection of how she got there. Cue a series of mysteries to uncover with a horror twist. Following the new sci-fi horror's theatrical release, we can expect it to stream on Shudder in the US and Prime Video globally.