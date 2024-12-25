How to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online – stream brand new movie from Aardman Animations for free

The jewel in the BBC’s glittering crown this Christmas, it’s the very welcome return of the eccentric inventor and his canine companion. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online

Always one to perhaps rely a little too much on his catastrophic contraptions, the new feature film finds Wallace (Ben Whitehead) becoming a little too over-dependent on his inventions. Gromit’s concern proves justified when the latest creation, a so-called ‘smart gnome,’ begins to develop a sinister mind of its own. But is Wallace really losing his touch, or is the reemergence of a vengeful figure from the past connected to the malfunctions?

Vengeance Most Fowl marks Whitehead’s first time voicing Wallace in a production proper following the death of Peter Sallis in 2017, although he has been performing the role in video games and commercials. Other voices in the cast include Peter Kay, reprising his Curse of the Were-Rabbit role, Reece Shearsmith as Norbot, the naughty gnome and Diane Morgan as news reporter Onya Doorstep. Also listen out for Doctor Who alumni Lenny Henry and Adjoa Andoh.

Viewers of a certain vintage will remember Wallace & Gromit as a stalwart of the Beeb’s festive schedule, but even if you don’t come to their latest adventure with a heavy dose of nostalgia, it’s sure to be a cracking time. So read on for how to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl special for FREE? Oh yes, Gromit! It's smashing news for UK viewers as not only do they get to stream Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl ahead of the rest of the world from Christmas Day, they can do so completely FREE on BBC iPlayer. Not at home over the holidays? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad.

How to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, you’ll be unable to watch the show when it first lands if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions, and might think you have to wait for the Netflix release. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl for free from anywhere:

How to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl online in the UK

Wallace & Gromit's second feature-length outing,Vengeance Most Fowl, airs on BBC One in the UK on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 at 6:10 pm GMT. It will also be available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer as it airs and on-demand. Viewers can also watch all the previous short films on the service, although you'll need a Prime Video subscription to stream the first feature film, Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl in the US, Australia and Canada

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will stream internationally on Netflix, the home of Aardman's previous feature film, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

The film will land globally (excluding the UK) on Friday, January 3, which is sure to clear those post-Christmas blues.

Brit abroad and don't want to wait until the New Year? Anyone travelling overseas who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

What you need to know about Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl trailer

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

When is the Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl release date? Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl premieres in the UK on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day, December 25. Viewers everywhere else will be able to stream the film on Netflix from Friday, January 3.

What can we expect from Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl? The official synopsis reads: "In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master … or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

Who is in the cast of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl?

Ben Whitehead as Wallace

Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh

Reece Shearsmith as Norbot

Lauren Patel as PC Mukherjee

Diane Morgan as Onya Doorstep

Adjoa Andoh as The Judge

Lenny Henry as Mr. Convenience

Are there other Wallace & Gromit films? Eccentric inventor Wallace and his faithful dog Gromit first appeared in 1989 short film A Grand Day Out. There have been three subsequent short films (The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave and A Matter of Loaf and Death) in addition to theatrical film The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. The franchise also spun-off into the Shaun the Sheep series, which comprises six seasons, two shorts and two feature films. The Wallace & Gromit viewing order is as follows:

A Grand Day Out (1989)

The Wrong Trousers (1993)

A Close Shave (1995)

Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008)

Vengeance Most Fowl (2024)

Who are Aardman Animations? Aardman Animations are best know for their short and feature length films made using stop-motion techniques. These include the Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and Chicken Run franchises as well as The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists! and Early Man. The studio also created Flushed Away and Arthur Christmas which, while produced using computer generated animation, were very much in keeping with the established tone, style and humour of Aardman.