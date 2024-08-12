9 big Disney Plus show announcements at this year’s D23 event for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Marvel's Agatha All Along and more

The buzz from last month’s San Diego Comic-Con has barely subsided, but that didn’t stop Disney from bringing a trove of updates, announcements, and reveals to this weekend's D23 Expo. In fact, the biennial "Ultimate Disney Fan Event" descended on Anaheim, California with so much news on upcoming content and experiences – from the best Disney Plus shows and movies to theme parks, cruises, and much more – it might've seemed like your social media feed was high-jacked by Mickey Mouse.

Of course, it was the big event’s highly-anticipated Entertainment Showcase that saw smiles stretched across the faces of TV streaming fans. Packed with intel on both existing projects and brand new productions, the panel was stuffed with enough Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar nuggets to justify renewing our Disney Plus subscriptions for the next few years.

For the full rundown on everything, from new Star Wars movies and Disney Plus shows like Skeleton Crew and Andor to Agatha All Along and Daredevil: Born Again, grab your remote, get comfy, and read on.

Star Wars’ streaming series strikes back

Series and film news from the galaxy far, far away was notably light at San Diego Comic-Con, but D23 more than made up for it with enough Star Wars’ bits to rival the size of the Death Star.

Get ready for a brand new Star Wars adventure.Watch the trailer for Skeleton Crew, streaming with a two-episode series premiere December 3 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pfj8E8WJ8nAugust 10, 2024

First up, fresh details were offered on Disney Plus’ next Star Wars’ streaming adventure, Skeleton Crew. A promising teaser trailer – featuring a Force-wielding Jude Law and group of curious pre-teens lost in the galaxy – looks and feels a whole lot like Star Wars crossed with Amblin Entertainment coming-of-age classics E.T. and The Goonies, with a bit of Stranger Things thrown in. Fans of that nostalgia-stinging vibe needn’t wait long for Skeleton Crew either, as it was revealed the show will land with a two episode premiere on December 3 (US), and December 4 (UK and Australia).

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Streaming December 3 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

This novel spin on George Lucas’ iconic sci-fi universe wasn’t the only one to get some love at D23, as the highly-anticipated, 12-episode Andor season 2 also made it to the stage, alongside series’ star Diego Luna. The actor announced that the second season – debuting at an undisclosed date next year – will unfold over a period of four in-story years, leading up to the events of Rogue One. Speaking of the beloved Episode IV prequel, Andor’s next season will also see the return of Alan Tudyk as fan-favorite snarky droid K-2S0, as well as Ben Mendelsohn’s evil-doing Director Orson Krennic.

Fight the Empire. #Andor's @diegoluna_ has made his return to #D23. pic.twitter.com/brKMamtbjjAugust 10, 2024

Agatha Harkness, Matt Murdock, and more from Marvel

Not to be outdone by the epic sci-fi saga, Marvel also hit the stage with all the impact of a Hulk smash. While the studio mostly recycled its film reveals from San Diego Comic-Con, it still had plenty of streaming surprises up its spandex sleeve.

#Ironheart, an upcoming original series from Marvel Television, coming soon to @DisneyPlus! #D23 pic.twitter.com/BcXrqMOZUsAugust 10, 2024

The Disney Plus deep-dive began with an update on Ironheart, the previously revealed series that’ll further expand the story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams. That film’s director, Ryan Coogler, shared a clip of the titular MIT student/brilliant inventor – reprised by actor Dominique Thorne – tinkering with a superhero suit to shame Iron Man’s armor. The footage also teased Twisters’ Anthony Ramos’ baddie Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, who’ll obviously be up to no good when Ironheart features in the upcoming show sometime next year.

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Marvel also put a spell on WandVision fans with a spooky new peek at Agatha All Along. The lengthy trailer offered a fun, revealing look at the sequel/spin-off that’ll see Kathryn Hahn’s titular spell-caster assembling a coven – including Aubrey Plaza’s warrior witch Rio Vidal – to assist her in regaining her lost powers.

The fan-favorite character’s rivalry with the Scarlet Witch will no doubt bring some darkness and scares to the series, but the promising preview also hinted at a playful horror vibe that felt a bit like Marvel crossed with Hocus Pocus. We can’t wait to join Agatha on her quest to brave the Witches’ Road when the wickedly-anticipated show hits Disney Plus – just in time for Halloween – with a two-episode premiere on September 18 (US), and September 19 (UK and Australia).

We’re so back, witches 🔮This Halloween season, stream Marvel Television’s #AgathaAllAlong. The two-episode premiere arrives September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9tiBPU8aQDAugust 10, 2024

While the Ironheart and Agatha All Along updates gave Marvel fans lots to look forward to, it was the deep-dive into Daredevil’s long-awaited streaming return that had them scrambling to reup those Disney Plus subscriptions. With Marvel boss Kevin Feige, er, assembled onstage alongside the cast of Daredevil: Born Again, attendees were treated to an exclusive look at the upcoming 12-episode series.

The founding partners of Nelson, Murdock & Page approach the stand. #DaredevilBornAgain #D23 pic.twitter.com/J0ORIpQuz4August 10, 2024

Retaining the gritty, mature vibe of the superhero’s original Netflix run, the footage of the upcoming Marvel Phase 5 show featured Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock unleashing all kinds of hell on New York City’s more unsavory streets. On top of reminding fans of the character’s ability to pile criminals like cordwood, the trailer also packed plenty of surprises, most notably the return of Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher.

The presentation, which also included teases of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Bullseye, and White Tiger, also shared that a second season was already in the works. To fans' absolute delight, Feige also announced that we wouldn't need to wait much longer for “The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” return – Daredevil: Born Again debuts March 2025.

Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and more from Marvel Studios at D23! | Official Recap - YouTube Watch On

A few surprises from Pixar and beyond

Just announced at #D23: Inspired by the world of Inside Out, #DreamProductions is a brand-new @DisneyPlus series focused on the movie studio where Riley’s dreams are made. Coming in 2025! pic.twitter.com/DmBx7Jcc9oAugust 10, 2024

Given the record–breaking success of Pixar’s Inside Out 2, it’s not surprising Disney leveraged its D23 platform to share some details on the franchise’s upcoming spin-off series. Dubbed Dream Productions, the show will unfold between the events of Inside Out and its sequel and, as its title suggests, focus on the emotions pulling the strings behind our dreams. Aside from a vague 2025 release date, few other details were provided. But given that it’s a spin-off of the biggest animated movie of all time, our hopes are anxiously high.

WIN OR LOSE - Official Trailer (2024) Pixar - YouTube Watch On

Before fans return to Inside Out’s world, Pixar will invite them to root for an underdog softball team in Win or Lose. As the animation studios’ very first original series, which was delayed last year, the family-friendly, sports-themed entry is said to pack all the colorful characters and emotionally-charged storytelling we’ve come to expect from its output. Premiering on December 6, the show will use each episode to focus on a single character tied to the larger story arc.

Off to the races. 🔱 #PercyJackson and the Olympians Season 2 is officially in production. pic.twitter.com/LWebetrqahAugust 10, 2024

While the Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar announcements stole the spotlight at D23, Disney still had a bit more pixie dust to spread. In an unexpected appearance, the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hit the stage with some big news – the surprise fantasy hit will be back for a second season, coming in 2025. Along with a brief teaser, the cast and author Rick Riordan – who also serves as the series’ co-creator – revealed the next season will be based on the second book, Sea of Monsters, despite its creators "disappointment" over unpopular movie adaptations.

Incredible magic, extraordinary people, and one of the greatest magicians of all time. ✨ This is a behind-the-scenes, first look at David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, coming to National Geographic in 2025. Streaming on @DisneyPlus and @hulu. pic.twitter.com/kPmFM9tfpsAugust 10, 2024

Finally, Disney cast a different kind of magic, conjuring master illusionist David Blaine to announce his new series coming to National Geographic. Dubbed David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, the show will follow the magician to locations around the world, as he performs daring stunts and mind-bending tricks we presume will leave onlookers slack-jawed. Materializing in 2025, the show, which was previewed in a reveal trailer, will also stream on Disney Plus and Hulu.