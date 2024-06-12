Inside Out 2 on Disney Plus: expected streaming release window, new emotions and cast, and more

Inside Out 2 is the anticipated sequel to Disney's and Pixar's heartwarming movie. Nine years after the original release of one of the best Disney Plus movies, we’re back with a new story where we’ll once again follow Riley and the wild and wonderful emotions inside her head.

Things are different now, with the new movie picking up a year later where we’ll follow teenager Riley as she enters a new stage in her life. That comes with new challenges both physically and psychologically l, as her mind makes room for some new arrivals.

If the new emotions are anything to go by, it’s about to get pretty crowded up there, and we should expect some hilarity and perhaps some tearjerkers too – is anyone else still not over Bing Bong? We ranked that scene in our top 10 most heartbreaking Pixar moments .

Here’s what we know about Inside Out 2 so far.

Right now, we don’t have a confirmed Disney Plus streaming date for Inside Out 2 but Pixar president Jim Morris has confirmed there’ll be a 100-day theatrical run window for the movie, in an interview with Bloomberg .

The new Disney Plus movie is in theatres globally from Friday, June 14, so that means based on the scheduled box office run Inside Out 2 will likely be available to stream by September 22. Although, that could change if the movie's theatrical run is extended.

Who's ready for the FEEL EVERYTHING movie of the summer?? 🥳Get your tickets now for Disney & Pixar's #InsideOut2, only in theaters June 14! 🎟️: https://t.co/PIG2nAIaKK pic.twitter.com/fmRHZTS4ZBJune 4, 2024

Inside Out 2 trailers

The final trailer for Inside Out 2 arrived earlier this month, giving fans their first proper look at the upcoming movie including the new batch of emotions who are set to cause chaos in Riley’s mind. If you want a sneak peek, you can watch it below.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside Out 2: Confirmed cast

The five emotions from the first Inside Out movie all return for Inside Out 2, but there’s been a few changes to the cast. Joy, Sadness and Anger will be once again played by the same cast members, with Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler, The Office icon Phyllis Smith and stand-up comedian Lewis Black as Joy, Sadness and Anger respectively.

🚧Things are getting messy🚧Disney and Pixar's #InsideOut2 is coming to theaters June 2024 with brand new emotions! pic.twitter.com/7DZyf95xcbNovember 9, 2023

Fear and Disgust are now voiced by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira, who are taking over from Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling.

But these five emotions are not alone, and there’s a great supporting cast who are playing five new arrivals. With 10 conflicting emotions rolling around in Riley’s head, it will certainly be interesting to see how everyone gets along.

Here are the confirmed new actors and emotions for Inside Out 2 and what colours they’re represented by.

Maya Hawke as Anxiety, a new orange anxious emotion

Ayo Edebiri as Envy, a new cyan envious emotion

Adèle Exarchopoulos as Ennui, a new indigo bored emotion

Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment, a new pink embarrassed emotion

June Squibb as Nostalgia, a new beige nostalgic emotion

Inside Out 2: Plot synopsis

(Image credit: Disney)

According to Pixar, the full plot for the movie is: “Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions!

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone.”

Inside Out 2: Similar movies

Can't wait to watch Inside Out 2? We've rounded up three similar movies below to stream while you wait. Also check out our ranking of every Pixar movie ranked from worst to best. It will definitely be interesting to see where the most recent movie lies on our list.

Soul

Elemental

Raya and the Last Dragon