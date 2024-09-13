Inside Out 2 finally has a release date on Disney Plus and I can't quite contain my emotions
Relive the emotional rollercoaster again and again
Inside Out 2 was a welcome sequel for the beloved Pixar movie and its arrival on Disney Plus is just around the corner. It'll be added at an exciting time for one of the best streaming services, considering they've just announced an unmissable deal where you can get a three-month subscription for just $2.
The animated follow-up came almost a decade after the first, and with a solid 91% Rotten Tomatoes rating, it was very much worth the wait. Expanding on the original film's lore by adding in some brand new emotions, the sequel was able to explore a different time in Riley's life with an equal amount of tenderness as the original hit.
Here's everything you need to know about Inside Out 2's anticipated streaming release date.
When is Inside Out 2 arriving on Disney Plus?
Sharing the news on social media, Disney Plus has confirmed you'll be able to stream Inside Out 2 from September 25. So if you missed its theatrical run or you can't wait to watch it again, you don't have long to wait.
In the meantime, there's plenty more to explore. Check out our picks for the best Disney Plus movies and best Disney Plus shows, which we update regularly, for inspiration. One of the huge selling points for this streaming service is just how much is on offer, there's titles for the whole family as well as adults only stuff if you're in the mood for something that isn't a cartoon.
Whatever you're after, there's programming from the likes of FX, Marvel, Star Wars and more, as well as the classic Disney titles you know and love.
