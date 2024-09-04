This new budget projector will go up to 200 inches, and has Netflix, Disney Plus and more streamers built in

Yaber has announced the successor to its very affordable K2 Series projectors. The new K3 series has two models, the K3 and the K3 Pro, and both versions come with two significant upgrades: an improved cooling system and updated optical technology to deliver improved brightness and image quality.

The new K3 projectors promise 1,600 ANSI Lumens of brightness at 1080p FHD resolution, and they're capable of images from 40 inches to 200 inches in normal lighting conditions. There are twin 15W JBL speakers with Dolby Audio support, each of which has a 60mm driver. If you go for the Pro model, there's even a full external subwoofer to give you some enhanced low-end thump.

We got a demonstration of the subwoofer at the IFA 2024 show in Berlin, and unsurprisingly it make a giant difference to the sound you get built into other projectors – there's real imapact and scale to the low-end.

Yaber K3 projectors: key features

Both models include a built-in TV dongle (of unspecified software) with access to key apps such as Disney Plus, Netflix and YouTube, and you can control the projector with voice commands. There's blue light filtering to reduce eye strain, an all-glass lens to minimize focal drift, and the projectors also deliver Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Intelligent Screen Alignment for seamless setup, and Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance for optimal image alignment.

The cooling system here is designed to deliver stable performance as well as longer life, and it consists of a U-shaped heatsink and dual thermoelectric coolers.

Pricing for the K3 is €599 (about $660 / £500 / AU$980), or for the Pro version with its subwoofer, you'll pay €649 (about $710 / £550 / AU$1,060) – we're awaiting official prices in other regions. The current K-series projectors are $499 for the K1 and $549.99 for the K2. While the K3 specs might not rival the best 4K projectors for detail, getting a 200-inch screen for around is nothing to be sniffed at, and the K3 has a lot of useful auto-adjustment features to make it easy to set up.

Yaber also announced a new generation of its even more affordable L series portable projector at IFA this week. The new L2s has dual 8W JBL speakers, a brightness of 700 ANSI Lumens with 1080p resolution, and a cute mid-sized build that promises to emit only 35dB of noise. It will cost €239 (about $260 / £200 / AU$390); the current L1 is just $149.99.

