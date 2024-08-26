Samsung's new ultra-short throw projectors bring the 4K theater experience to your home

Back during CES 2024, Samsung previewed four tantalizing ultra-short throw (UST) projectors. We’ve heard very little about them since then, however, out of nowhere, the tech giant decided to launch two of the quartet: the Premiere 7 and Premiere 9.

To understand what makes these so good (and expensive), you first need to understand what ultra short throw means. UST is an alternative to long-throw projectors as they need to be placed directly underneath a wall or screen. It’s a configuration that allows these devices to output vivid images even in bright environments and this is exactly what Samsung’s new models deliver.

Both projectors deliver 4K resolution video with a myriad of features providing further enhancement. They offer AI Upscaling, ensuring content is shown off in ultra-high resolution, and Vision Booster. The latter allows the Premiere duo to automatically adjust “brightness and contrast [across] various lighting conditions”. What’s more, support for HDR10 Plus maintains visual clarity.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s projectors run on the company’s Tizen OS which gives access to multiple streaming services from Amazon Prime Video to YouTube. The Gaming Hub delivers a similar experience to gamers by letting them enjoy cloud-based titles “directly through the projector.”

Other notable features include a smart speaker mode solely for music, Mirroring for sharing content from a smartphone, and integration with Samsung’s SmartThings platform for controlling smart home devices.

Design differences

There are several differences between the two. Although both can display 4K resolution, their respective image quality isn’t the same. The Premiere 7 covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and its video output has a maximum brightness of 2,500 ISO lumens.

The Premiere 9 goes beyond this by covering 154 percent of the DCI-P3 standard and boasts a max brightness of 3,450 ISO lumens. It also comes with “triple laser technology” for even better visual fidelity. And the device houses 40W 2.2.2 up-firing speakers. Samsung’s Premiere 7 only sports a 30W 2.2ch speaker system.

Another major benefit is they’re easy to set up. Samsung states all you have to do is plug in either Premiere model and connect it to Wi-Fi. It’s that simple.

Be prepared to shell out a ton of cash if you’re interested in buying either one. The Premiere 7 retails for $3,000 while the Premiere 9 costs $6,000 on Samsung’s digital storefront. To further entice buyers, Samsung is offering a free second-generation Freestyle projector. You’ll need to act fast because this deal will only be available until September 15.

If you're interested in other options, be sure to check out TechRadar's of the best 4K projectors for 2024.