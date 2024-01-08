Samsung introduces the world’s first wireless 8K projector

Samsung’s TV announcements for CES 2024 so far have highlighted the company’s commitment to 8K display tech – a commitment that extends to projectors as well.

The quartet of ultra short throw projectors Samsung is introducing at CES includes its first 8K model. The new 8K projector will be joined by a portable model, along with updated versions of its The Premiere LSP7T and The Premiere LSP9T, the latter of which is the best option for sound in our best 4K projectors guide.

Same as with previous Samsung projectors, the new models will all feature the company’s Smart Hub built-in for streaming. A new feature that arrives with the 2024 lineup is Samsung Gaming Hub, which offers cloud-based access to thousands of game titles from services like Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Utomik. When projection is turned off, the new models can be used as smart speakers for music streaming, and they come with Lightwarp, a projection mapping technology that lets you turn any object in a room into an interactive touchscreen display.

The Premiere 8K

Samsung’s flagship projector for 2024 is The Premiere 8K. This model uses a wireless One Connect Box with Wi-Fi 7 support to wirelessly transmit up to 8K video to the projector within a 10-meter range. Image size spans up to 150 inches when positioned just 12 inches from a wall or screen, and brightness from the triple-laser DLP projector is specified at an impressive 4,000 lumens.

Along with a big, bright 8K picture, The Premiere 8K has a built-in 8.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos sound system powered by 100 watts. Sound-on-Screen tech is used to elevate audio from the projector up to the screen area, resulting in a more realistic and cinematic experience, according to Samsung.

Samsung’s design for The Premiere 8K combines metal and wood, with rounded corners for a more living room-friendly look. It features auto-keystone, auto-focus, and a side-lever height adjustment for easy setup, and it comes with a cap for lens protection when turned off.

The Premiere 5

Samsung says its new The Premiere 5 is the world’s most compact triple-laser ultra short throw projector, and at just 8 inches high by 5.5 inches wide and deep, that would certainly appear to be the case.

Designed for portable use, The Premiere 5 can beam a 100-inch image when situated 17 inches from a wall and features auto-keystone, focus, and color balance. An included tabletop stand lets it project onto a table, desk, or other horizontal surface, turning that surface into an interactive touchscreen display for gaming or educational apps.

The Premiere 7 and The Premiere 9

The new The Premiere 7 and The Premiere 9 offer increased brightness over their LSP7T and LSP9T predecessors and come with a Quantum 4K processor for enhanced pictures. Both models also now feature Dolby Atmos processing, which should result in improved sound over the already very good performance provided by Samsung’s earlier The Premiere models.

Samsung’s wireless 8K projector is one to watch

While all the new projectors Samsung is introducing at CES are notable in their own way – just think of the possibilities for that portable model with Lightwarp – The Premiere 8K is the one that will be of most interest to movie fans and gamers. And with 4,000 lumens brightness, Samsung’s 8K projector matches the light output of the Epson LS800 ultra short throw, making it a viable option for daytime sports viewing as well.

True 8K Content isn’t widely available outside of YouTube, which means The Premiere 8K for the most part will be upscaling 4K or lower-resolution content to 8K. Samsung has broad experience with that process, however, and is capable of making 4K content on 8K TVs look better than it would on a 4K TV – something we discovered in our review of the Samsung QN900C 8K Neo QLED TV.

At a 100-inch or larger screen size – which The Premiere 8K is easily capable of handling – the benefits of 8K resolution will be apparent. True 8K movies at home still seem far off, but 8K gaming is becoming increasingly popular, and with its built-in Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming, Samsung’s flagship ultra short throw projector seems primed to be a gaming machine – one that brings the added benefit of wireless connectivity.

Check out our CES 2024 hub for all the latest news from the show as it happens. We'll be covering everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI, so stick with us for the big stories.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!